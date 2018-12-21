UCON — The tiny community of Ucon, north of Idaho Falls, recreated and celebrated the Nativity before about 600 people on a recent cold December evening.
The event was hosted by Jake and Katie Williams. The couple had helped with it before when it was held in a car lot just off the Ucon exit on Highway 20 and at a church.
“We bought a new house and so we thought why not have it here,” Katie Williams said, and Jake Williams added, “Having it here was a lot of joyful stress. First we worried about not having anyone show up because we only did a little advertising, but the amazing power of social media changed the stress from not having anyone show up to how are we going to accommodate everyone?”
The couple and volunteers spent countless hours before and after the event. Volunteers helped visitors park their vehicles in a neighbor’s empty farm yard. One volunteer used a clicker and counted 560 people but was told about 40 additional visitors who entered through different areas went uncounted.
Volunteers like Jim Johnson played one of the wise men who rode past the crowd to the stage after Joseph and Mary. Johnson has been a regular volunteer but has been a singer instead of an actor.
“It was really interesting. Riding a camel is a lot different from riding a horse and it was kinda fun. I didn’t dismount very gracefully but I got a really neat feeling as we rode towards the Nativity scene — I just felt that shiver go up my spine when I realized I was in the place of the ancient wise men who visited the Christ Child,” he said. “It was really enjoyable to see the people in the crowd in awe of the whole situation and the live animals. It was a whole different experience – it was a spiritual experience and I enjoyed it a lot.”
Visitors seated themselves on 138 straw bales volunteers placed in rows before a stage complete with a stable and manager. Williams estimated each bale seated about three people. Some of the setup was completely handled by individuals or by Scout troops who, with their leaders, placed six 55-gallon barrels, filled them with firewood, lit them and kept them going throughout the evening. Val Cooper helped with the lighting, the sound, and brought in a manger and stable he built himself, and area businesses such as Knife River in Idaho Falls donated money.
Williams said all the effort was worth it.
“A lot of the reason I do this — I get this from my dad — is because of the joy it is to bring smiles to people’s faces,” Williams said. “The special spirit it brings makes all the work and effort worthwhile.”
Three huge camels that answer to the names of Ralphie, Dude and Humphrey were used in the re-enactment, along with Oaky, a large donkey. All are owned by Jake Williams’ parents Jeral and Jenine Williams.
“I love animals — I get that from my dad too — animals have such power in bringing the story of the Nativity to life,” Williams said.
Before the main event, visitors passed through a barn where the camels and donkey were stalled. They stopped to pet them and take pictures.
“Adding things like the stable that people walked though, I think, gives people the feeling of what it may have been like for Mary and Joseph that night,” Williams said. “My parent’s camels and donkey are used in various Nativities and dad gets pretty busy in December, but to have one here in our own community is pretty fun.”
“It’s cool that they all do this. It’s the same people who do it each year,” said 13-year-old Scount Brock Wilde. “The animals are the best part and everything else just shows the holiday spirit.” He said.
A light snow swirled above as entire families arrived. Parents carried infants wrapped in layers of clothing and blankets or escorted small children to the refreshment table where piping hot chocolate and sugary treats waited. They gathered around the fires but when the reenactment started, they found a comfortable straw bale before a stage where the newborn Jesus was cradled in a manger in a simple stable surrounded by Joseph and Mary, wise men, shepherds and livestock. Kyle and Kristin Wright and their children, Dallin, Hailee, Owen and Laila were in the audience.
“It’s a really good way to kick off the Christmas season. We love seeing the animals, it’s not every day that you see camels and donkeys,” Kristin Wright said. “For me, this is the true meaning of Christmas. There’s lots of Santas and elves around at Christmas but not a lot of this (live Nativity re-enactments).”
Throughout December, Ucon farmers and ranchers Jeral and Jenine Williams haul their animals to many communities and churches from Sun Valley to Salt Lake City. After Christmas, the animals are popular at parades, schools and at birthday parties.
“We go anywhere people want. We want to support anyone who has a Nativity. We aren’t limited to any special church or denomination, we just go to help deliver the Christmas spirit to any group trying to share it,” Jerel Williams said.
His wife, Jenine, makes all of the costumes worn by the Nativity actors and the entire Williams family enjoys seeing the interaction between their animals and visitors. Williams prefers re-enactments rather than static Nativities.
“You might as well have cardboard cut outs if you only want the animals to stand,” Williams said. “Everything we do is live and at the moment, sometimes things go a little wrong but that’s the way it is with animals.”