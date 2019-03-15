EMMETT —While the heavy snow of two years ago appears to have been avoided by much of Gem County this winter, a wetter than normal February has provided a mixed bag of good and cautionary news moving into spring.
A snowpack that was below normal a month ago, is now on the abundant side of the measuring stick.
For recreation oriented activities, it might mean a longer winter season. Bogus Basin celebrated a 100 inch snow base last weekend. Barring a fast warming spring, the ski season may be prolonged this spring.
For agriculture and irrigators in general, it should mean a plentiful water supply this summer.
Chris Runyan, civic engineer with the Bureau of Reclamation, said that the wet February has changed the water forecast for the coming year in a rather dramatic fashion.
“February provided 270 percent of the normal participation for the month in the Payette River drainage and a shortage of water for irrigation is no longer a concern,” Runyan told the Messenger Index. “We were at 81 percent of median on Feb. 1 and on March 1 were are at 137 percent of median.”
That dramatic shift during February has set the stage, however, for a busy snow melt monitoring season in the weeks ahead.
“We want the public to remain aware that the river levels will be going up and down over the coming couple of months, often with little notice,” Runyan said. “We monitor the runoff and water content of the snowpack daily and will be making adjustments as we can to control flooding threats.”
Runyan explains that the Payette River is essentially 65 percent unregulated and only 35 percent regulated. The only flood control mechanisms are releases from the Cascade and Deadwood Reservoir Dams. Heavy rainfall on top of increasing snow pack at the higher elevations prompted the BOR to make two increases in the Cascade Dam releases last week alone.
“Our target for flood management is 12,000 cfs at Horseshoe Bend,” Runyan said. “If the inflow to the reservoirs exceeds their holding capacity, however, we sometimes have to exceed that.”
Black Canyon Dam is what Runyan calls a “run of the river dam.”
“There is not enough storage capacity behind Black Canyon to be considered a flood control dam,” Runyan said. “It’s purpose is irrigation elevation and supply and hydroelectric generation.”
As a result, even if the BOR holds the flow of the river at 12,000 cfs at Horseshoe Bend, inflow from uncontrolled tributaries, primarily Squaw Creek, can push the Payette above its targeted 16,000 cfs at times.
“River flows will be fluctuating for the next couple of months so everyone needs to be aware,” Runyan said. “Regardless what it may look like the water will be deep, cold and fast — and the banks will be unstable so extreme caution is urged.”
The river is not the only area that residents should be “weather aware” for the next several weeks.
Road conditions, particularly in the rural regions, have been subject to heavy snow, heavy rain, washouts, debris displacement and pavement breakup.