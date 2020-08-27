CALDWELL — The Watson family of Parma is the 2020 Canyon County Farm Family of the Year, selected by the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee. The Watsons are a fourth-generation farm family, raising onions and other produce since 1912.
“The Watsons were chosen as the Canyon County Farm Family for 2020 for a variety of reasons,” said Darrell Bolz, member of the Agri-Business Committee who nominated the family. “They have been and are heavily involved in the community and its activities, they are strong supporters of agriculture including the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, they were primarily responsible for the continued funding of the Parma Research & Extension Center during the economic downturn a few years ago and they are a multi-generational farm family in Canyon County. They are an excellent example of a family that focuses on family values and yet maintains a community spirit.”
The family businesses include both growing and harvesting high quality onions on hundreds of acres of ground across Western Idaho and Eastern Oregon under the umbrella of Watson Agriculture Inc & J.C. Watson Packing Company. The Watsons’ most recent farming endeavor is a hop growing operation, Central Cove Hop, which includes 650 acres of hops with a picker and dryer in Arena Valley.
The Watsons’ farming operations began in the early 20th century as two five-acre apple plots purchased by Jon’s grandfather, James Christopher (J.C.) Watson. J.C. was a pharmacist in Iowa and came to Idaho to check on an investment in 1911. He decided to settle in Parma and started J.C. Watson Company. The company has, over the years, shipped a large variety of produce, but during the Great Depression it narrowed its list to potatoes, onions, and apples, all of which were shipped during World War II.
Jon Watson and his wife, Margie, took over the company from his father, Jim Watson in the 1980s. Their children Brad Watson, Emily Watson-Libsack and Emily’s husband, Colbie Libsack have all joined the 108 year old company, where onions are the primary focus, with bell peppers, seed crops, zucchini and hops grown on the family’s farms as well.
In 2009, Brad Watson joined the family business as the Operations Manager. A graduate of University of Idaho, Brad worked at Fabco Automotive Co and Northrop Grumman Electromagnetic Systems Laboratory prior to returning to Idaho with his wife Faere. At J.C. Watson Packing Company he designed an innovative new onion planter, implemented new drip irrigation designs, added bio fumigants to the agriculture field rotations, created a system to increase traceability for food safety, helped grow the acreage of onions grown by over 100 percent and used his technical knowledge to improve automation in the packing shed.
Emily Watson joined J.C. Watson Packing Company as VP of Marketing in 2018. Graduating from Colorado State, she previously worked as a regional sales manager at Nunhems, formerly Bayer Crop Science Vegetable seeds, where she managed sales of carrots, lettuce and spinach in north and central Americas. Her husband, Colbie Libsack joined Watson Agriculture as a Crop Manager in 2013. He previously farmed in Nebraska and worked as a Crop Consultant with Helena Chemical Company.
The family’s fifth generation is well on its way with four girls. Brad and Faere’s daughters, Jane and Anne, and Emily and Colbie’s daughters, Harper and Quinnely, love living near the farm.
Jon served on Parma City Council, taken part in the volunteer rural fire department, served on boards and various foundations, ditch companies and vegetable associations. Margie served on Governor Otter’s Economic Advisory Council for six years and served on the University of Idaho College of Agriculture & Life Sciences Advisory Board. She also served as the Mayor of Parma. Jon and Margie were founders of Treasure Valley Agriculture Coalition which spearheaded the effort to successfully save the University of Idaho’s Parma Research & Extension. Brad serves on two ditch company boards and is a Hop Association Board member. Brad is also the current president of the Idaho Eastern-Oregon Fruit and Vegetable Association.