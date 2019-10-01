CALDWELL — Treasure Our Valley, an event that celebrates and promotes protecting farm and ranch land, will take place at Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell on Saturday, October 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. An adult siphon tube setting contest, for all ages, will begin at 6:15 p.m.
The event will also bring farm experiences, such as making ice cream, pressing apples to create cider, learning to rope, setting siphon tubes, and grinding flour with a bicycle to attendees. Local honey, onion rings, craft cheese, popcorn, beer, wine, and hard cider samples will be available, while supplies last. Additional food will be available for purchase from two ‘farm to fork’ food trucks.
Live entertainment during the event will include stilt walkers, The Real Doug Lane band, produced by the Veterans organization Operation Encore, and Idaho musicians the Jake Leg Band, and Sove.
The event was organized in a partnership between Treasure Valley Food Coalition, the Idaho Rangeland Conservation Partnership, the Coalition for Agriculture’s Future, the American Farmland Trust, and Destination Caldwell.
"Farmers and ranchers love what they do, and they want to keep doing it, and this event is an important way for farmers and the public to let everyone know that honoring the land is important,” said Clay Erskine, a farmer in Caldwell.
A study from Boise State University on urban development estimates that the Treasure Valley region could grow between 1.25 million and 1.75 million people and between 59 percent and 64 percent of the region’s farmland will disappear by 2100. That loss equates to between 190,000 and 220,000 acres lost to low-density development, about four times the size of Boise. Boise State representatives will be present at the event to discuss the study and answer questions for the public.
“Farmland loss is concerning because of how unique the Treasure Valley is, not just to the Pacific Northwest, or to the US, but to the world. The quality of the soil and climate makes our area one of the most important production areas in the world,” said George Crookham, a seed producer in Caldwell, Idaho. “Any land loss in the Treasure Valley impacts the world’s food supply.”