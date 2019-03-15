Kinley Schleicher has accomplished a lot considering she’s just 16.
Two years ago, she helped launch an FFA chapter at Caldwell High School. She’s this year’s president and raises pigs in 4-H. Her parents are John and Kelly Schleicher of Caldwell.
“Our chapter is in its second year after a 50-year gap,” she said. “We have about 10 active members.”
Since Schleicher had learned parliamentary procedure in 4-H, and was president of her 4-H club, she was the perfect candidate to be president of her FFA chapter.
“I feel pretty good about knowing it will stay and that others will get to participate in FFA and have as great as an experience as I am having,” she said.
Schleicher doesn’t have an ag background but became interested in 4-H and raising pigs from some close family friends. She’s been involved since age 10.
“You don’t really have to come from an ag background to get involved in 4-H and FFA — if you look at my story,” she said. “I told my parents I think I want to do this and I’ve been involved in 4-H and have loved it ever since.”
From her experience in 4-H and FFA, she’s planning on a career in the ag industry as a swine artificial insemination technician.
“There are all different areas of the ag industry that fit into everyone’s needs and passions,” she said.
Pigs are her favorite.
Her most recent accomplishment is winning grand champion intermediate swine showman for the Snake River Show Circuit. She also competes on livestock judging teams and her loves to read, drive and time spent with family and friends.
“I love all the different personalities that pigs have and in my opinion they’re easier to compare the growth rates compared to other animals,” she said. “I started with pigs and they’ve gotten me to where I am today.”