MERIDIAN — Popular seasonal produce market Wagner Farms still plans to open a year-round market. It will just take a little longer than the anticipated spring 2019 opening.
Wagner Farms is at the corner of Chinden Boulevard and North Ten Mile Road. The farm, which started out at just two to three acres, is now over 100 acres.
On March 11, Paul Larson with PD Larson & Co. submitted an application to the city of Meridian for the market building. Rod Wagner, co-owner of Wagner Farms, said compiling the paperwork for the building had just taken longer than expected.
The roughly 12,000-square-foot project will need to go through Meridian City Council before they can start construction, said Becky McKay, owner and land use planner for Engineering Solutions. McKay is working with the Wagners on the project.
Wagner said if the application is approved, they’d need to wait until after this year’s season — starting July 1 and running until November — to start construction.
In the meantime, Wagner said the farm is “still operating just like we have been” this year.
Rod Wagner and his wife Debi Wagner plan to demolish the residence on the farm to make room for more parking and a new market that will be open year round.
The Wagners have been racing to keep up with demand for several years, the Meridian Press previously reported.
After opening a produce market in the 1990s, Rod Wagner said he saw incremental growth each year until around 2006, when the recession caused things to slow down. Then in 2010, Rod Wagner said there was an “explosion of customers.”
“We had at least one new customer or more every day,” Debi Wagner said in spring 2018.
Over the years the Wagners have expanded the produce they offer, selling 14 types of melons, 20 types of peppers, specialty squashes, pickling cucumbers and a plethora of other produce.
What started out as two acres of sweet corn has expanded to over 100 acres with a variety of different crops, Rod said. At the peak of the harvest, the farm employs 25 people.
