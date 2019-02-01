CALDWELL — Agriculture plays a crucial role in Idaho’s economy. It is the largest contributor to the state’s economy and accounts for 20 percent of Idaho’s gross state product each year, according to the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
To highlight the industry and provide education and networking opportunities for Idaho’s farmers, Spectra Productions hosted the Western Idaho Ag Expo, which brought together nearly 100 vendors at the Canyon County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
The expo is an annual two-day event geared toward agriculture, which invited growers to come in and help educate farmers in the state, according to David Beale, owner of Spectra Productions, an Eagle-based trade show company that’s been in business for more than 40 years.
“These companies are trying to help them grow a better product, have a more efficient operation, all the things that go into agriculture,” Beale said.
From Idaho Power to the Nampa-based Interwest Supply, a diverse group of vendors from across the state crowded into the O’Connor Field House to showcase their services and connect with local growers.
Craig Hunter was just one of many vendors that set up a booth in the Field House, hoping to educate farmers about the benefits of composting.
Hunter is a marketing and sales director with Magic Valley Compost, a Jerome-based compost service company. The company predominantly works out of eastern Idaho, but Hunter said the expo allows him to branch out and expand into other parts of the state.
“I’ve been drawn this way with people actually seeking me out, so we thought what a great way to come and introduce our business to the Treasure Valley,” Hunter said. “We’re expanding, we’re growing, so this was just a great opportunity for us to get in front of farmers.”
Tony Olson, manager of Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants, which primarily sells oil and grease heavily geared toward farming, said the company has been coming to the expo for decades.
“We just love (the expo) because we get to meet good friends and customers and renew acquaintances,” Olson said. “Farming is at the heart of what we do.”
In Gov. Brad Little’s first State of the State and Budget Address earlier this month, he highlighted the impact agriculture has on Idaho’s economy.
“Agriculture remains the backbone of Idaho’s rural economy,” Little said. “As is often the case, agriculture is coping with the effects of significant challenges, from commodity prices to transportation and trade.”
Hunter and Beale both echoed Little’s remarks, stating commodity prices are one of the biggest challenges facing the Idaho’s ag industry. Beale said there’s a lot of “unique” issues that Idaho agriculture has to deal with, especially in terms of balancing water and land use.
“Everything a farmer spends his money on is going up, but everything else, the competition is high and the profitability is going down,” Hunter said. “I think keeping good, hard-working farm families employed and making money and profitable is the biggest concern right now.”