NAMPA — The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference will showcase the latest information in the irrigation industry next week at the Nampa event.
The free event is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. South,. No registration is required.
Fifty-five irrigation equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors of landscape and agricultural irrigation products will be at the show to display their latest equipment and services.
“This is a great opportunity for growers, municipalities, dairies, and landscape irrigation contractors to come and see the latest developments in the industry and find solutions to their irrigation needs,” said Howard Neibling, education chairman.
The event rotates annually between the cities of Idaho Falls, Nampa and Burley.
Technical seminars also will be presented in two education categories: Landscape Irrigation and Agricultural Irrigation.
Eight classes have been approved for the Certified Crop Adviser Continuing Education Credit program in the following areas: Soil and Water, Pest Management and Professional Development.
Two classes (designated by *) have been approved for a recertification credit for Idaho’s private and professional applicator licenses. Those with licenses are encouraged to bring their licenses.
The following information lists class times, course names, instructors, a short course description, classroom, and whether CCA credit or Idaho private and professional applicator credit is awarded. Select one class in each time slot.
Agricultural Irrigation Classes
8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
1. Mobile Drip Irrigation for Pivot Irrigation: Monty Teeter, Dragon-Line, will give the history of mobile drip irrigation from concept, design, installation, and implementation. (1 SW) PacificSource Room.
* 2. Worker Protection Standards: Are you in compliance? Daniel Sandoval, Idaho Department of Agriculture, will review changes to the worker protection standards that were made in 2015. Have you made the changes? (1 PM) Home Federal Room.
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
1. Idaho Water Supply Outlook: Ron Abramovich, National Resource Conservation Service, will discuss current surface and ground water supply issues, current snowpack data, projected 2019 surface water supply and weather conditions. (1 SW) PacificSource Room.
2. Variable Frequency Drives and Motor Fundamentals: Jeremy Corbin, Franklin Electric, will discuss the basics of this technology and the value of variable speed drives, harmonic mitigation, motor technology and premium efficiency considerations. (1 PD) Home Federal Room.
Noon to 1 p.m.
1. Filtration for Drip Irrigation: Kasey Garrett, Aqua Irrigation, will discuss what to know when choosing the type of filtration, sizing the system correctly and conducting operation/maintenance of filtration system. (1 SW) PacificSource Room.
2. Are we really in it for the money? David Baker, Apex Drilling, will talk about day-to-day activities that help and hurt your business and profitability. Principles such as advertising, public perception, inventory, maintenance, rolling stock and management issues will be discussed. (1 PD) Home Federal Room.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
1. Irrigation System Design & Management, Howard Neibling, University of Idaho, will discuss the challenges and solutions of managing irrigation systems with today’s climate variability. (1 SW) PacificSource Room.
2. Show Me the Money: NRCS, Idaho Power Company, USDA Farm Service Agency and others will provide the latest cost share and loan programs for the 2019 irrigation season. (1 PD) Home Federal Room.
Landscape Irrigation Classes
9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
1. Filtration: Kevin Evans, Amiad, will discuss the ins and outs of filtration needs in Idaho. This course will explore filter options, sizes, application and troubleshooting. PacificSource Room.
2. Marketing, Networking & Social Media: Krisjan Hiner, Stack Rock Group, will discuss the benefits of using social media to market and grow your business while networking with others in the industry to benefit both parties. Home Federal Room
11 a.m. to noon
1. Electrical Troubleshooting: Jason Anderson, Inman Interwest, will discuss basic and advanced electrical troubleshooting techniques for all types of turf irrigation systems. PacificSource Room.
2. Buying the right pump for your job: Guy Collins, Munro Pumps, will discuss how to size the correct pump for your turf irrigation needs. Also, sizing, troubleshooting, and maintaining your pump will be discussed. Home Federal Room.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
1. Irrigation Design 101: Kodi Farnworth, Advanced Irrigation Solutions, will discuss basic irrigation design principles and practices. Learn what you need to know to select the correct products to design an efficient turf irrigation system. PacificSource Room.
2. Small Business Boot Camp: Matthew Taylor, Taylor Law Offices, will discuss what you need to know in the legal world regarding your small business. He will cover different ways to set up your company based upon size and type as well as your legal rights. Home Federal Room.
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
* 1. Backflow Prevention in Irrigation: Paul Wait, Zurn Industries, LLC, will provide an overview of different backflow assemblies. He will also discuss installation, backflow preventers, and recent changes to Idaho backflow laws. PacificSource Room.
2. Designing a Water Efficient Landscape: Dennis Fix, Farwest Irrigation, will shed some light on plant water use and how to deal with the increase demand, run times or installation of more emitters. Home Federal Room.
For more information, visit www.idahoirrigationequipmentassociation.org.