KUNA — The Kuna Grange hosted the 18th annual FFA Public Speaking Contest on Jan. 22, where students from Kuna, Meridian, Marsing and Columbia High School FFA chapters competed.
This contest was divided into two divisions — Prepared Speech and Extemporaneous Speech. The students participating in the Extemporaneous Speech division select a topic (drawn from slips of paper) and have only 30 minutes to prepare their speech before they give their presentation. The prepared speech is prepared ahead of time.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Katie Hettinga, Kuna FFA chapter president.
The winners of Prepared Speech were:
n First Place: Daelas Zieber, of Nampa.
n Second Place: Cade Brackett, of Marsing.
n Third Place: Emily Blattner, of Kuna.
The winners of Extemporaneous Speech were:
n First Place: Syd Plum, of Meridian.
n Second Place: Austin Miller, of Kuna.
n Third Place: Kayla Berheim, of Kuna.
Zieber was named Best Speaker Overall and was awarded the Amanda Reynolds plaque.
About 40 guests were present to listen to the interesting speeches during the evening. Some of the topics covered were:
n Farm bills and their importance.
n Benefits of grazing.
n Fear of agriculture.
n Regenerative agriculture.
n Dueling ideas.
n BLM horses.
The members of Kuna Grange appreciate the time taken by Darrell Hatfield, Gale Maslonka and Sam Emmert to serve as our distinguished judges and select the winners of this year’s contest.
Refreshments were served following the speech contest.