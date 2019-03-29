BOISE — It wasn’t raining cats and dogs, but the precipitation added to the skittishness of some other four-legged animals. On Sunday, a half-dozen wild horse weanlings went through their paces in a steady drizzle with an intermittent downpour or two.
And the horses weren’t the only ones amped up — their 4-H handlers either stood on the sidelines or mustered their best foot forward into the ring, all the while keeping a firm hand on the rope tether that connected them to their horses.
The federal Bureau of Land Management hosted the wild horse trail challenge that included navigating an obstacle course and loading and unloading the horses from a stock trailer. The 4-H members will next showcase the weanlings and offer them for adoption during the Idaho Horse Expo, April 12 to 14, at Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa.
Since February, these youths have been teaching their wild horses how to lead, pick up their feet and load into a horse trailer, all of which are essential attributes to becoming a solid equine partner for a new adopter. In all, 35 4-H members will have had the opportunity to handle a young horse and hone their horsemanship skills.
“When they first get the horses, they’re totally wild, they’ve never been touched,” said Tina Reay, 4-H leader and BLM volunteer. Reay oversees the wild horse adoption program, including Sunday’s trail challenge.
The Critters of Gold 4-H Club, with members from Wilder, Homedale and Caldwell, were showing their wild horse, Harley, who seemed pretty certain he was not going to get back into the horse trailer a second time. But then, “There he went,” said Reay, watching from the sidelines, “and so much of that is just the kids. They’re willing to trust them and go in with them,” she said.
Kylie Kerner, 18, and Lexy Lansdell, 14, are the two wild-horse experienced members of the club, “and we’re teaching everybody else,” Kerner said. Their charge this year, Harley, is “very smart and he likes to get out of things,” Lansdell said. “We have to figure out how to outsmart him without harming him,” added Kerner. ... “The first week, we couldn’t even touch him,” Kerner said. One criteria the horses are evaluated on is allowing the judges to touch them all over. Today, he was able to successfully fulfill all the requirements, which also include letting the judge — a stranger — pick up each of the horse’s feet.
Lansdell said this is her second year to help train a wild horse. She ended up adopting her first one, Uri, who, she said, stole her heart.
The wild horse adoption program has been beneficial to the horses, the participating 4-H members and their clubs. Since 2009, the BLM program has helped more that 300 wild horses and burros get adopted into good homes and more than 500 4-H members have stepped in to make that happen, developing wild horse handling skills. Plus, more than $43,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H clubs.
“There is nothing more amazing than watching a youth touch a mustang for the first time, or more empowering than watching the same youth teach that horse to trust them as they begin the training process,” Reay said.
The 4-H Clubs that competed Sunday were: Critters of Gold (Canyon County), Denim and Dust (Ada County), Desperados (Ada County), Vallivue (Canyon County), Purple Sage Riders (Gem County), Ribbons and Wranglers (Payette County).
Sunday’s winners were: First place — Purple Sage; second place — Vallivue; third place — Critters of Gold; fourth place — Denim & Dust; fifth place — Ribbons and Wranglers and sixth place — Desperados.