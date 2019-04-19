KUNA — The Boise Valley FFA District held officer candidate sifting March 13 at Kuna High School. Melba had one officer retiring, Secretary Kiera Packer, and one officer candidate.
Packer helped in the officer candidate interview process as well as the selection of the new 2019-20 officers.
“My year as a Boise Valley District FFA Officer has been incredible,” Packer said. “My favorite part was being able to grow as a leader and helping other members grow in their passions and in their leadership abilities. I had a wonderful team who gave continuous support as we worked throughout the whole year to serve our district.”
Taryn Packer, a junior, ran for a position on the team to represent our chapter in the district. She was selected to serve as the district vice president this year.
“I am so grateful to have been choose as the Boise Valley District vice president,” she said. “I will make my chapter and my district proud. I wish this year’s team the best. I know that they will serve their district and its members extremely well!”
Kiera Packer is running for a state FFA officer position. Melba FFA is rooting for her and wishes her luck during the State Leadership Conference in Twin Falls.
Both girls are the daughters of Heather and Scott Packer. Kiera Packer is a senior at Melba High school and is also Melba’s FFA president. Her supervised agricultural experiences include market goat, poultry husbandry and floral design applications. Taryn Packer is a junior at Melba High School and is currently an officer candidate for Melba FFA. Her supervised agricultural experiences include market goat, goat herd management and landscape maintenance.