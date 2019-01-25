NAMPA — The Nampa Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum all about agriculture from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Ford Idaho Center.
This is the sixth year of the forum and Jill Cryder with the Nampa chamber said the focus is on how agriculture continues to impact the local economy. Cryder said the event will explore how growth affects infrastructure for agriculture companies, along with breaking down tax structures and going in-depth on agriculture’s basic economic impacts.
Some program highlights include:
n Gov. Brad Little will speak about his dedication to agriculture in Idaho. He will also announce the winner of the annual FFA speech contest.
n The 2019 FFA speech contest winner will present on this year’s theme, Dollars and Sense: How agriculture is driving the economy.
n The Nampa and Caldwell agriculture-business community will share who they are and what they do for the industry.
n The Farm Family of the Year will be announced.
n Representatives from Amalgamated Sugar Co., Materne North America and HM Clause will present.
Cryder said she expects over 350 people to attend the forum. Tickets are $25 and guests must RSVP by Thursday. Contact the Nampa chamber at 208-466-4641, or at nampa.com.