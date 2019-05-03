PARMA — Obendorf Farms is expanding operations in western Canyon County again, with plans to build onion processing and storage facilities in Parma.
“We’re building a little packing shed to pack our own onions and maybe store some hops,” Brock Obendorf told the Idaho Press Wednesday.
The expansion — which includes a 45,000-square-foot commercial onion processing facility and 40,500 square feet of storage buildings — will be built on roughly 16 acres on 23295 Fargo Road in Parma, according to a county staff report. Canyon County Planning and Zoning approved a conditional use permit for the plans on April 18.
“The facility will receive onions from Obendorf Farms properties to be stored at the facility,” reads the staff report. “The onions will then be moved from storage into the processing facility where they are cleaned, inspected, culled, weighed, sized, graded, sorted, packaged, staged and shipped.”
The new facility will employ about 15 people, eventually adding 15 more when onsite administrative offices are completed. The facility will operate August through April annually, with peak production starting in August and ending in October.
Brothers Brock and Phillip Obendorf farm 3,000 acres of hops and more than 1,000 acres of other crops — including onions — for their family operations in Wilder and Parma. They’re also in the process of building a large complex to house more than 200 H-2A temporary agricultural workers on 5 acres in Wilder, according to a previous Idaho Press report. Upon completion in 2022, the housing complex will be a miniature city with 16 buildings for employee housing, a community meeting building and a soccer field.
Onion growers and processing operations continue to increase in western Canyon County. Owyhee Produce, originally based in Nyssa, Oregon, received a significant county tax break to relocate their onion packing operations to Parma last year. The 2017 Census of Agriculture reported more than 17,000 acres of onions harvested in Canyon County, roughly 5,000 more acres than 2012.