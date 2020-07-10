EMMETT — If you drive across America today, you’re more than likely to hit a farmers market along the way. There’s an increasing demand for organic foods and ethical business practices, especially in today’s ever-changing, pandemic crazed climate.
Engagement and sustainability are becoming more important to people. According to Sustainable Table, more consumers are considering the “environmental, health and social consequences of industrial food production” and where their food is coming from.
Farmers markets have long served as a way to increase food access in low-income areas, support small farmers and local businesses, and boost a strong, local economy. But with food insecurity heightened, the agricultural food supply chain at risk, and local economies devastated by business closures, the vendors at the Emmett Farmers Market have had no other choice but to get creative. One of those innovative vendors being Ted and Angel Kovarik of Sonshine Acres.
While many saw the last few months as a break, the Kovarik’s have been hard at work. Harvesting, preparing and more importantly — delivering their homegrown goods.
“He’s the original contactless delivery,” said Angel. “We’ve had to be flexible with the way we run our business,” Ted said when asked how COVID-19 has impacted them. “We had to ask God for provision about what we were supposed to do and how we should respond.”
While an at-home delivery service was never in their plans, their decision to do it has been met with remarkable success. “How cool is this?” said Claudia St. Pierre, a Sonshine Acres customer. “I call ahead and Ted brings me what I asked for. You can’t beat this.”
The Kovarik’s story begins in Vacaville, California. Ted, originally from Chicago, got placed on duty at Travis Air Force Base, while Angel was already a Bay Area native. It was after leaving the Air Force that Ted got a job as a mechanic for Pep-Boys, an automotive chain where he met Angel, who worked in parts. One flat tire and a coffee date later, the rest was history.
While the beginning of their story is lighthearted, it was as though God was preparing them through the years for what was to come — after losing both of their grandmothers, a mother and a step-mom to cancer within a three-year time span. They felt a sense of freedom, yet sadness. They knew there had to be something more.
“We were at a point in our lives where we weren’t tied to anything because of the deaths of our family members. Angel and I sat down and asked ourselves, what do we want to do for the rest of our lives?” said Ted.
During this time of reflection, they realized it wasn’t just one thing they were being called to do, but rather, bringing together the culmination of things they had learned throughout the years. It was through their exposure to things like renting a house on a walnut orchard that they learned how to grow crops, Ted owning his own business that he was able to take time off to go on mission trips and was able to encourage people through daily interactions at work.
It was these various life experiences that led them to know what they wanted to do for the rest of their lives, which they realized was to homestead. It was combining their love for working independently, living off their land and having the ability to use it as a ministry.
“Our goal was to find a property that could be our homestead: a mix of gardens, animals and business. We would grow produce for ourselves, for the markets and for the animals.”
Angel spent months, that turned into years, finding property for their new adventure. “She found this place called Idaho,” Ted said laughing. “I drove 1,200 miles and I remember thinking, ‘The things we like are there, the things we dislike aren’t there, it’s farming land yet it’s close enough to urban land.’ I came across Emmett and it was as though God led us here.”
It was on Jan. 1, 2017 that Sonshine Acres officially opened — the Kovarik’s dream of homesteading came to life. “It was a lot of hard work, especially in the beginning.” Things like infrastructure, irrigation, trying to grow produce in what was previously used as horse pastures, bringing animals in and breeding them, was all done by the Kovarik’s.
“It’s a culmination of things we’ve done over the past 20 years. It’s exciting because we are bringing experience into it and constantly improving.”
While some say you should never mix business with pleasure, Sonshine Acres is going against the grain and mixing business, homesteading and ministry.