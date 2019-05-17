EMMETT — Agricultural production each year is heavily dependent upon a series of fortunate events to reach optimum goals. Primary among those events are weather-related activities and so far the 2019 winter and spring patterns have provided a lot of promise for agriculture producers in Gem County.
A mild winter with adequate snowfall, followed by a slow-to-warm March and wet early April have livestock producers, row-crop farmers and orchards optimistic.
Water supplies, always critical to southwest Idaho producers, are strong according to the National Resource Conservation Service. The Payette River Basin is 135 percent of normal in high-elevation snowpack as of May 1. Cascade and Deadwood Reservoirs are at normal levels and have space to retain some of the May-June melt expected from that snowpack.
The heavy rains in early April caused some flooding but minimal long-term damage to most crops. Some new calf losses were experienced by cattlemen, particularly in the Ola area, due to range births during the wettest couple of weeks.
Most sugar beet crops were already planted when the heavier rains hit and benefited from the moisture for quick germination. While some frost damage to emerging beets was experienced in the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho according to the USDA crop progress reports, very little damage was experienced in Gem County.
Corn crops were held up in the planting process due to the wet ground conditions but are expected to catch up if we have a normally warm to hot summer.
Orchards have made it through the traditional spring frost risk stage nearly untouched. In fact, the current fruit set on cherries have some growers hoping for a 50% fruit drop in May (normally 25% to 40%. Space is needed for cherries to gain size and ripen to maturity. Too heavy a set can also leave some trees at risk of limb and branch failure.
The heavy moisture — in some areas the annual rainfall for the year has already been achieved — has forage crops like hay well ahead of the curve. First cuttings of alfalfa hay are already underway in many areas of the county. Range land grasses for grazing livestock are abundant.
Caution is still warranted as many of the deep in the grass blessings of Spring can translate into higher risk factors as summer progresses.
“Range conditions are off the charts,” Gem County Farm Services Director Lance Phillips said. “Lots of knee-high grass right now but that also means lots of fuel for later this summer. We will have to be diligent and aware of an increased wildfire risk moving forward.”
While weather has cooperated to date for potential bumper crops in Gem County, that doesn’t always translate into profits for local farmers. Commodity prices currently are low to near record lows overall, influenced by international trade issues that remain unresolved.
Weather, however, may effect market prices locally as heavy flooding and a harsh winter in much of the Midwest could create a shortage in production there.
“Many of our crops and commodities have been low on the price scale the last couple of years,” Phillips said. “Losses in the Midwest could provide a stronger market this fall.”
Hay stocks in Idaho are currently at a five-year low for May 1 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. That could be good news for hay producers but higher prices for commodity consumers like dairy farmers.
Many elements of the 2018 Farm Bill are still being implemented and their effect on commodity prices remains uncertain. Several assistance programs authorized by the bill may supply relief for select losses in forage, dairy, calving, and other commodities directly effected by tariff measures.
Phillips recommends Gem County producers keep in contact with the USDA’s Farm Services Administration as restored farm programs are reactivated and new programs become available. Some relief assistance has a very small window for claims to be filed so quick response is recommended.