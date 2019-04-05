CALDWELL — No one disputes that potatoes reign supreme among Idaho’s crops, but not to be overlooked is a crop that is integral to many of our best-loved recipes, is tasty as a battered, fried ring or chopped and tossed into salsa.
The onion, the only vegetable capable of making us cry, is one of the Treasure Valley’s major crops, covering over 20,000 acres.
Idaho ranks fourth in the nation for onion production, and the Treasure Valley, which extends into Malheur County, Ore., produces 25 percent of the nation’s onions. While a harsh winter in 2017 was a setback for many onion growers, onion yields per acre last year were higher in Idaho than anywhere else in the country.
It’s planting season now, and you’ll find farmers like Russell Frisby of Flying F Farm near Caldwell, getting their fields ready and planted. Frisby, who has farmed onions for eight years, uses what he says is likely the largest onion planter in the world.
On a recent day, he had just finished planting a field of Arcero, a variety of Spanish sweet onion. Frisby said about 80 percent of his onions will go for processing, and about 20 percent will end up in fresh retail.
Frisby’s planter not only plants the seed, but also lays down drip tape for irrigation. Frisby said depending on the amount of rain in the next few weeks, they could start irrigating by mid-April.
Another area farmer who has just wrapped up his planting is Sid Freeman of Sunny View Farms in north-central Canyon County. A third-generation farmer, Freeman has been onion farming for 28 years. This year he’s planted just one variety of Spanish sweet onion, the Vaquero.
“It’s an old variety,” Freeman said. “We started with this variety and it is extremely well suited for this area. It’s a hardy onion; it grows well. The genetics are just good for the high desert climate that we have.” All of Freeman’s onions are used for processing, or “slice and dice.”
While most of the planting is done or underway, the work started last fall with the ground preparations. Freeman said that by mid-March most farmers like to have started their planting, but some were delayed with the recent wet weather. The seeds are planted three-fourths to an inch deep, and depending on the weather, the sprouts can appear as soon as a week, Freeman said. The rest of the growing season involves irrigation and watching out for pests.
“Onions don’t take a tremendous amount of water, but they take a little bit of water all the time,” Freeman said. “You don’t want to overirrigate onions, either. As the onion grows, it will use, depending on humidity and conditions, ‘X’ amount of water per day. With drip irrigation, we can apply what we need and there’s zero runoff. With gravity irrigation you don’t know for sure.”
This type of drip irrigation has revolutionized onion planting, said Oregon State University professor Stuart Reitz, director of the Malheur Experiment Station, where he conducts locally important agriculture research.
“It lets growers grow onions using less water and also allows them to grow in different areas,” Reitz said. “With drip irrigation you can grow on a little more sloping ground, whereas with furrowed irrigation you only can grow on very flat grounds. So it’s opened up some new areas for growers. The real change with that is on the Idaho side.”
Reitz said that 80 percent of the onion fields in the Treasure Valley use drip irrigation, which helps growers better manage irrigation and fertilization, which leads to a higher-quality crop.
For farmers like Freeman and Frisby, the next challenge after irrigation is watching for weeds like the yellow nut sedge, and pests, specifically the thrips, a minute bug that feeds on the leaves of the young onion plant and can transmit the iris yellow spot virus.
By August, after months of irrigating and fighting off pests and weeds, the onions are ready to be harvested. Freeman said this involves lifting the onions out of the ground to break the roots, then allowing them to sit in the field to dry and cure for several weeks. After that, the onions are collected with some sent to be storage onions, others to processing plants and others to sell fresh at stores.
According to Reitz, the onions of today are different from the onions produced commercially a hundred years ago. The varieties grown here — and there are up to 20, most of which are of the yellow Spanish family — are different from other varieties such as the Vidalia onion grown in the South, which are sent straight to market.
“In this area, the onions are a little bit harder, and are cured in the field and can be put into storage and shipped,” Reitz said. “They keep well. Onions here are bred to endure.”
After the “Snowmageddon” of 2017, onion yields were down about 30 percent, Reitz said, after a late planting season. But 2018 had better growing conditions, without a harsh winter or summer.
“Yields jumped up from where they had been the previous year,” Reitz said. “It’s definitely something you see over the years with the onion industry. You get these swings in yields depending on weather conditions and growing season.”
The total acreage in the Treasure Valley devoted to onions is between 20,000 and 24,000, Reitz said, which is as high as it has ever been. “That reflects that this is a good area to grow onions and it is a crop that growers can, under the right conditions, make a good profit off of.”
That hope for a bumper crop is what drives farmers like Frisby and Freeman to take on the challenge of onion farming. “Onions are an extremely challenging crop to grow,” Freeman said. “They are intensive. With onions, I have a great appreciation for the challenge.”