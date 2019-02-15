Fair leaders are tightening rules for student exhibitors at Treasure Valley county fairs in an effort to relieve crowding.
This summer will be the last time 4-H and FFA exhibitors will be able show market animals at both the Western Idaho and Canyon County fairs, according to new guidelines announced by the University of Idaho Extension.
Starting in 2020, students won’t be allowed to show and sell market animals at both fairs, including beef cattle, sheep, meat goats, swine and market broilers (chickens). Youth participants can also only sell one market animal per year at one fair — either Ada or Canyon — regardless of which county they’re enrolled in 4-H or FFA.
However, the new restrictions won’t stop students who want to show a market animal as well as a breeding animal, said Carrie Johnson, the University of Idaho 4-H extension educator for Canyon County.
“We looked at the numbers of the individual species, where we have a space issue and decided that the market animals specifically were the place to start with a restriction,” she said. “It’s not an easy decision to make.”
Johnson estimated about 60 students who tend to show market animals at both fairs will be affected by the new restrictions.
Ada and Canyon County students have crossed county lines to show market livestock and other animals for decades. Students are normally barred from showing the same animal in two different fairs, while FFA and 4-H regulations usually require students to compete in the same county as their 4-H or FFA club. However, Ada and Canyon County students are allowed to exhibit the same project — like dairy or breeding animals — in both the Western Idaho Fair in Ada County and the Canyon County Fair.
Even with a new fair building in the works for 2020, Canyon County officials and fair staff have expressed concern about overcrowding at the Canyon County Fair, in particular.
“The agreement has been if you are an enrolled, active member of a project in Ada or Canyon County, you can exhibit in the other county as a guest,” Johnson said. “This is a very unique agreement — not typical for Idaho.”
The announcement comes after a series of discussions among county officials, 4-H extension educators for both counties, Idaho FFA and staff at the Western Idaho and Canyon County fairs.
“Obviously, the Canyon County Fair has some space issues, and the county population has grown quite a bit,” Johnson said. “We try to work with what we have.”
In 2018, 127 of the 663 total 4-H and FFA exhibitors at the Canyon County Fair were from Ada County, according to Johnson; that’s roughly 1 in 5 exhibitors.
Those numbers were similar in 2017, when 129 of the 680 total exhibitors were also from Ada County. Ada County, which hosts the Western Idaho Fair in Boise, does not have a smaller, county-level fair where Ada County students could show their animals.
Canyon County Fair director Diana Sinner said it would be difficult to predict the changes’ impact on the fair but said staff were committed to a “continuous evaluation of participation and experience” of the fair.
“The participation of Ada and Canyon 4-H and FFA exhibitors at both the Western Idaho Fair and the Canyon County Fair has been a topic of discussion for several years,” Sinner wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “The Canyon County Fair is challenged with providing the space needed to accommodate 4-H and FFA entries and will continue to look at a variety of solutions to address future concerns.”