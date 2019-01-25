CALDWELL — If you want to get alphabetical about it, the Western Idaho Ag Expo has just about covered all the letters. It has everything covered from Adams Grain Bins to Western Heating and Air Conditioning (sorry, X, Y and Z) — and pretty near everything in between.
Irrigation (there’s even an outfit called Rain for Rent), seeds, conservation, packaging and more, more, more.
“This year, there are about 100 vendors,” said David Beale, owner of Spectra Productions, the event show organizer. “The Western Idaho Ag Expo offers two days of all-day ag-related business,” Beale said.
The Western Idaho Ag Expo, a free agricultural-based trade show that covers a wide range of industry topics from variety development, management practices and economics, marketing and political issues, is slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Caldwell Events Center in Caldwell.
The ag show’s vendors will be showcasing their agricultural products and wares, a rare opportunity for farmers and ranchers to see what’s new, the latest and greatest, all in one place. Cutting-edge tools, technology and innovations will be front and center.
Presenters from the Idaho Department of Agriculture and others will be on hand at a number of programs scheduled over the two days.
The expo portion will take place in two locations: at the O’Connor Field House, where all of the smaller vendors, including seed vendors, will be located; and at the Canyon County Fair Building, where farm equipment vendors will be set up.
In addition, there will be seminars on both days.
“Department of Agriculture seminars reach out to the grower so they can do their job better,” said Beale. And, new this year, will be a seminar presented daily by the Amalgamated Sugar Co. for sugar beet growers, Beale said.