Many different government agencies and entities manage the Boise River. Here’s a glimpse at who does what:
· Bureau of Reclamation – Releases water from Arrowrock and Anderson Ranch reservoirs to the New York Canal and Lake Lowell to fulfill water rights in the Boise Valley.
· Army Corps of Engineers – Releases water from Lucky Peak Dam in the springtime, while carefully watching snowpack levels, snowmelt rates and flood-control rule curves, to prevent flooding in the Boise River.
· Boise River Watermaster – Allocates water to thousands of people, farmers, businesses and other entities with water rights throughout the Boise River Basin. Irrigation water is conveyed to water users via more than 110 diversions and irrigation canals from the headwaters to the Snake River confluence in Parma.
· Flood Control District No. 10 – Conducts winter maintenance on the Boise River (from Plantation Island to Caldwell) to maintain the Boise River channel and prevent damage to private and public property. Flood No. 10 also works with private landowners on streambank repairs. Flood District No. 11 conducts winter maintenance on the Boise River from Caldwell to the Snake River confluence and assists landowners with streambank issues.
· Ada County Parks and Waterways manages the Barber Park boat-launch site for floaters during the summer months, including a concession for raft rentals and bus shuttles.
· City of Boise and Ada County Emergency Services help maintain the Boise River channel for the safety of Boise River floaters in a designated zone between Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park.
· The cities of Boise, Garden City, Eagle, Star, Middleton, Ada County and Canyon County make decisions about residential, commercial and industrial real estate development proposals to be located next to the Boise River.
· Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) maintains flood plain maps and rules that have an impact on development proposals on the Boise River. FEMA also sets guidelines for flood plain insurance.
· When the Boise River floods, additional resources kick in to help prevent flood damage on the banks of the Boise River – from the Army Corps of Engineers to local fire departments to Ada County Emergency Services. Flood No. 10 provides expertise and support to the flood response agencies.
· Ada and Canyon Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Natural Resources Conservation Service work on sediment-reduction issues on farms adjacent the Boise River to improve water quality.
· The Boise River Enhancement Network is a nonprofit community group that works toward a healthy river, cottonwood forest and riparian area through collaboration with landowners, river managers and partner groups.
· The Lower Boise River Watershed Council advises Idaho DEQ on water-quality planning and engages in projects to enhance the water quality of the Boise River, following the goals and priorities set by a citizens committee and management plan.