TREASURE VALLEY — In southwestern Idaho, the Idaho Department of Water Resources anticipates 2019 will be an average year in terms of the water supply for irrigators, although there is a lot of uncertainty about this winter’s climate projections. The area of primary concern for next year’s water supply is the Owyhee Reservoir, which has a carryover below normal.
David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the IDWR, said he tracks the accounting water rights, water supply coordination, drought coordination and reservoir operations modeling. He also participates in field work maintaining department streamflow monitoring network in the Lemhi Basin and heads up the Idaho Water Supply Committee, which is composed of water resource experts from federal, state and private entities.
According to Hoekema, southwestern Idaho is entering the irrigation season with nearly average reservoir carryover on the Boise and Payette rivers — which he said is a good starting point for next year’s water supply. However, Hoekema has seen conditions developing toward an El Niño this winter.
“Historically, El Niños tend to bring warm, dry winters to southwestern Idaho, which is not what we are hoping for,” Hoekema said. “However, other conditions in the Pacific Ocean, especially warmer-than-normal sea-surface temperatures in the Northern Pacific are increasing the uncertainty in long-term climate projections for next year’s water supply.”
The department is waiting to see how storm tracks coming off the Pacific Ocean develop this winter, given the El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific and warmer-than-normal sea-surface temperatures in the Northern Pacific. They are hoping for more precipitation this year, especially for the Owyhee Basin.
“The trend of warmer-than-normal winters prior to 2017 had devastating impacts on water supply in the Owyhee Basin in the early part of the 2010s,” Hoekema said. “We would like to see some good rains followed by snowpack development this fall and winter, especially in the Owyhee Basin.”
This past year, there were few concerns about agricultural drought in the southwest part of the state, according to Hoekema, but ultimately the irrigation season ended with nearly average reservoir carryover. The record-high carryover from the wet winter of 2016/17 helped to keep the overall water supply at a good level. However, despite the high carryover from the previous winter, the runoff was below normal and irrigation demand was significant, ending this irrigation season with nearly average reservoir carryover.
Hoekema said they will know a lot more about next year’s water supply projections when climate and water resource experts gather at the Washington Group Plaza auditorium Thursday for Idaho’s Fall Water Supply Meeting.