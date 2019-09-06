BLACKFOOT — The competitors in the second horse race at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Labor Day began their walk in front of the crowd. Kj Fyre (horse 1), Tisatimetotakecash (2), He Looks Royal (3) and Candelaria (4) were ridden past the grandstands by their jockeys to warm up for the race. In a few minutes, the horses would take off down the 300-yard straightaway.
Right behind the box seats at the left end of the grandstand, Connie Pearson is working for the stadium, placing bets for the next race. On Sunday there were people going as high as $50 per race with her, but Monday has been more reserved so far. Still, there are plenty of people interested in wagering $2 or more on the race.
The stands were packed with visitors and more kept arriving.
Up in the stands near Pearson’s booth, Brandon Abel sits with his wife and daughter. The Abels have been coming to the fair every year since they moved to Idaho in 2013 and the family usually placed a small bet on a few of the races.
“It’s just something we like to do out here,” Abel said.
In this case, that bet is $5 on the trifecta: picking the first, second and third place horses in the right order. Abel is looking for 3-1-4, the order listed in the program for the races. His first bet of the morning hadn’t come through but he’s optimistic.
The horses loop around the track and slot themselves behind the starting line. Much of the crowd is already on its feet, craning to see as far left down the track as possible.
The gates burst open, the horses and jockeys take off. Fifteen seconds later, with a crescendo of cheers from the stands, the race ends in a photo finish.
Five minutes later, the answer comes from the announcers. The race for second place between 1 and 4 is too close to call. Dead heat. There’s still a payout for Abel’s trifecta but it’s smaller than it would have been with a clearer finish.
“It’s a fun race to watch but it’s nothing great for the bettors because it becomes the same payment on everything,” Pearson explained.
There isn’t much time to celebrate between races. By the time Pearson starts taking bets again, the next four horses are being called down to the track. Six more races remained that day.