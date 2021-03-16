TWIN FALLS — At this time of year, the common sights and smells of smoke rising from farm ground signal the coming of the irrigation season. But the annual process of burning laterals and ditches is not for show.
Burning ditches to clear debris and weeds removes anything that could obstruct the flow of irrigation water, therefore reducing the threat of flooding during the growing season, says Twin Falls Canal Co. Watermaster Troy Jones.
Magic Valley canals and ditches are torched before irrigation water is turned into canals at the beginning of each growing season.
“If we don’t get the ditches cleared, it makes a great big mess,” Jones told the Times-News on Wednesday. “We have to bring big machinery in, which is not cost-effective.
“(Obstructed flows) can flood over the roads. It can flood houses and it can just make a great big mess if we don’t burn them.”
Twin Falls Canal Co. owns one of the many irrigation systems in the Magic Valley. The south-side system provides irrigation water to 202,000 acres of former desert in Twin Falls County. Canal company employees burn hundreds of miles of ditches each year.
“Each team can burn 3 miles (of ditch) on a good day,” said Jones, who has worked for the canal company for 21 years.
The annual “spring cleaning” takes at least two weeks.
“Water is the lifeblood of the Magic Valley — agriculture is king around here,” Jones said. “Every one of these crops need the water we deliver to grow.”