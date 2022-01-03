NorthWestern Energy must make “further permanent repairs” to a recently fixed gate stem at Hebgen Dam after a malfunction caused sudden drops in water flows into the Madison River, according to a letter from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The federal agency, which is responsible for dam licensing, included this finding and other recommendations and requirements for the utility company in a Dec. 23 letter responding to an incident report filed by NorthWestern Energy with FERC in early December.
The federal agency’s response letter said that the incident report, which is not publicly available, described the repair process for a broken coupling on a gate stem — a segmented metal shaft that controls the opening and closing motions of gates on dams.
A permanent repair is needed because of “installation difficulties” described in the incident report, the letter said.
The letter also said the utility company should install alarms at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge just below the dam to detect “flows of concern” and install a camera at the bottom of the dry side of the dam.
Celeste Miller, a FERC spokesperson, said in an email that the coupling repair was a temporary fix, and that NorthWestern Energy would need to work with the same company that created the new coupling — Anaconda Foundry Fabrication Company — to create a new, permanent part.
The gate that failed on Nov. 30, causing flows to plunge to as low as 278 cubic feet per second below the dam, would have to be shut for the new coupler to be attached, according to the letter.
NorthWestern Energy Spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email that the gate will not be closed until there is enough water in the reservoir that can be released by the dam’s spillway to maintain flows in the Madison River.
She said that would “likely be early Summer 2022.”
The incident report the Dec. 23 letter responded to is considered critical energy information. The Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information Act Request for the incident report in December, but the request was not granted because critical energy information is exempt from FOIA.
The contents of the report are only available through the critical energy information request process, according to a member of the federal agency’s FOIA office. That type of request requires the signing of a media non-disclosure agreement to obtain records under the critical energy infrastructure information label, and consultation with FERC on what can be published from the report.
In a different report filed last month, NorthWestern Energy self-reported that it violated a pair of requirements under its federal license. FERC said in its letter that it is still considering action on those violations.
A decision won’t be made until after a report detailing exactly how the coupling failed and the utility company’s response to the failure is delivered to FERC. The letter said that NorthWestern Energy has 90 days to file the report, called a root cause analysis, from when the letter was dated.
The letter said that it took nearly 10 hours before the utility company was aware of the drop in flows at Hebgen Dam. The malfunction happened at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, and NorthWestern Energy found out at 12:16 p.m., according to the letter.