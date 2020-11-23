BOISE — A district judge has ruled the Idaho Department of Water Resources can forge ahead with creating a large groundwater management area to prevent water users from mining the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
The Nov. 6 ruling by Fifth District Judge Eric Wildman, who handles the state's water rights cases, also affirms the department has the right to create other groundwater management areas and to continue operating several that already exist.
A groundwater management area is a designation afforded under state statute for aquifers in which the groundwater is becoming insufficient to “provide a reasonably safe supply” to meet the needs of existing groundwater rights. Affected water users may be required to comply with management plans intended to reverse the declines.
The new groundwater management area should change little for most irrigators and large water users on the ESPA.
IDWR Deputy Director Mat Weaver explained there's a likelihood that the management area plan will closely mirror details of a historic water call settlement reached in 2015 between groundwater users and members of the Surface Water Coalition. Idaho cities have also reached a settlement with the coalition.
However, a groundwater management area would force water users with junior rights who didn't participate in either settlement or operate just outside of the water call boundaries to also take proactive steps to protect the aquifer.
"Seeing the resource sustained, that's the big benefit our clients see from it. ... I think it's the state recognizing there was an issue and saying the resource has to be protected and it's the state's obligation to do that," Travis Thompson, an attorney representing the Surface Water Coalition, said of the creation of an aquifer management area for the ESPA.
The ESPA is massive, encompassing an area the size of Lake Erie spanning from Mud Lake to Gooding. Records show the combination of increased well use, the conversion from flood irrigation to efficient sprinkler irrigation and years of drought have led the ESPA to decline by 13 million acre-feet since the early 1950s. Spring discharges into the Snake River diminished during that time from 6,700 cubic feet per second to roughly 5,000 cfs.
The IDWR director made the order designating a groundwater management area for the ESPA on Nov. 2, 2016. Two weeks later, Sun Valley Co. filed a petition with IDWR requesting an administrative hearing to contest the action. Sun Valley Co. later withdrew its petition, but two coalitions of groundwater users that had filed to intervene in the case — Basin 33 Water Users and Upper Valley Water Users — took over as petitioners in the legal challenge.
The petitioners argued the creation of the management area violated their due process rights and was implemented without a proper administrative hearing. They further argued that the IDWR director exceeded limitations on his authority under the state's conjunctive management rules, governing the integrated management of groundwater and surface water.
Wildman reasoned that the aggrieved parties had due process because they were allowed to file a petition requesting a hearing to contest the director's designation. Wildman further ruled the IDWR director acted within his authority as outlined under state code.
Wildman referenced the Idaho Ground Water Act of 1951, which instructs the IDWR director to "do all things reasonably necessary or appropriate to protect the people of the state from depletion of groundwater resources."
The next step toward implementing the ESPA groundwater management area will be to appoint an advisory committee with both surface water and groundwater users to draft a groundwater management plan. The advisory committee will work in conjunction with IDWR's water distribution section, and the plan must also be approved by IDWR Director Gary Spackman.
"If I had guess, I'd say we're talking one to three years to get it finalized," Weaver said of the timeline for approving a management plan. "That's not taking into account if it's litigated at every step. Then it would be drawn out."
The historic water call settlement reached on June 30, 2015 ended more than a decade of litigation.
Idaho water law grants priority to users with the oldest water right, and the coalition's surface rights predate well water rights. Coalition members argued their rights were being injured by declining spring flows into the Snake River, resulting from excessive well irrigation.
The settlement requires groundwater users to reduce their diversions by 240,000 acre-feet annually — roughly 13 percent on average per user. The organization representing the groundwater users, Idaho Groundwater Appropriators, Inc., must lease and deliver 50,000 acre-feet of storage water to the coalition annually, and groundwater meters were required to be installed on wells. The state has also launched an aggressive plan to bolster the aquifer by intentionally allowing surface water to seep through unlined canals or spill basins, called managed recharge.
IGWA Executive Director Lynn Tominaga estimates about 5 to 10 percent of the aquifer's smallest water users — including many small subdivisions and trailer parks — aren't currently participants in the settlement.
"If we're going to try and protect the aquifer or build the aquifer everybody needs to be involved that draws water from the ESPA, not just agriculture," Tominaga said.
Attorney Al Barker represents a group of groundwater users in the Big Wood River system who have been following the case closely as it could affect their existing groundwater management area. The Big Wood groundwater management area was established in the early 1990s and essentially placed a moratorium on new groundwater withdrawals. Barker said IDWR recently convened an advisory committee to help establish a more detailed groundwater management plan for the Big Wood.
Jerry Rigby, a Rexburg attorney who represents the Upper Valley groundwater users, said his clients have not yet decided if they will appeal Wildman's ruling.
"They may instead decide to pursue their issues with the groundwater management area within the advisory group and subsequent plans to be implemented," Rigby said.
In Weaver's estimation, the settlement agreement and the groundwater management area designation may ultimately include similar details but will advance differing goals. The settlement seeks to address an injury to a specific party. The management area aims to protect a resource into the future.
"The settlement is addressing a symptom of a declining resource," Weaver said. "The groundwater management area is trying to address the problem."