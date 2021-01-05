RAWLINS, Wyoming — “I do not support delaying this project for any length of time. I will lawyer up and we will start playing that game.”
This was the final comment from Rod Fisher, director of community relations for PacifiCorp, Rocky Mountain Power, in response to the Carbon County Commissioner’s Dec. 15 decision to table, until February, the final county approval for the next section, Segment D-1, of this long-planned, since 2007, Gateway West power line project.
The project calls for construction of 1,000 miles of new transmission lines spanning from Glenrock, Wyoming, to Melba, Idaho, crossing several agricultural properties throughout the route.
This bit of fireworks occurred late in the last meeting of 2020 for the County Commissioners. It came at the end of the scheduled public hearing for a conditional use permit for a change in the ranching, agriculture and mining zoning of the land over which the power line will pass. This change would permit the construction of a new 20-mile section of power line in Northern Carbon County.
The applicant had been through the complete planning process and this application was being presented by Deputy County Zoning Administrator Kristy Rowan after the approval of both the County Planning and Development Department and the County Planning Commission.
Fisher announced that there had been an adjustment to the construction schedule for this project. He disclosed that the Wyoming Public Service Commission had held a scheduling hearing for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for this project in August. They announced a hearing date for this certificate of November 2021.
“This was later than we expected,” Fisher said. “We had hoped to start in 2021. As a result, (of this late hearing date) there will be no construction activities in 2021. The project is still moving forward. We will pick up construction in 2022. The in-service dates (for this power line) are now pushed out to 2024.”
Joan McGraw, a member of the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission had voted against the project when it was approved Nov. 2, 2020.
“PacificCorp did not perform any due diligence regarding the proposed transmission route along Highway 487 and did not take into consideration the Medicine Bow Conservation District’s comments,” she said at that time. She had suggested in that meeting that this case should be tabled to “allow PacifiCorp enough time to see if the proposed transmission line could be rerouted to the east side of Highway 487.”
McGraw, who is also the district manager of The Medicine Bow Conservation District, again raised the issue of relocating the power line across Highway 487 during this public hearing.
“With the disturbance (because of other power lines) already on the east side of the road, I don’t feel that the cultural clearances would have to be reviewed as much, since it has already been disturbed on the other side,” said. “I would request a tabling for one month to see if that process could be streamlined.”
Todd Heward, owner of the Heward Ranch in Shirley Basin, also entered written comments, asking that the line be moved across the highway for similar reasons.
Commission Chairman John Johnson referred to Commissioner Byron Barkhurst’s earlier comments about public participation.
“This is a public hearing. The public needs to feel that they can come to the Carbon County Commissioners to have their voices heard and we will act in their best interests.”
Commissioners Travis Moore, John Espy, and Sue Jones also made similar comments about this long and difficult process.
Fisher pointed out to the Commissioners that in Wyoming, “counties don’t have any siting authority over (where) transmission lines (are actually placed).” He did not cite a source for that statement.
Espy asked PacificCorp to develop a plan to move approximately 3 miles of this proposed power line corridor to the other side of Wyoming Highway 487. He made the official motion to table the approval of their request for a zoning change until the regular Feb. 2 meeting.
Espy also asked Fisher to work on road use agreements with all affected parties, including in Carbon County and any other communities where there may be a need for services such as water. The motion passed 5-0.
Fisher said, “I do want to express my disappointment and frustration with your decision today for kicking this can down the road. I will lawyer up and we will start playing that game if we need to. We will be prepared to be before you on Feb. 2 and we will provide you with additional information at that time.”
Beginning in 2007, the proposal has been through seven years of National Environmental Policy Act and BLM regulations. The transmission line siting was done from 2008-2010. The draft environmental impact statement was published in 2011, then began the process of “nailing down the routes.”