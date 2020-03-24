FORT WORTH, TEXAS — In the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame made the decision to temporarily close and cancel all events and public programming until further notice following recent information and directive from the City of Fort Worth on enhanced restrictions and closures around the city. The Museum will continue to support decisions by the Tarrant County Health Department and Fort Worth ISD to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Since visitors cannot visit the Museum, the staff is busy creating a variety of online resources for children and family to enjoy while out of school and social distancing at home. The Museum has new online educational handouts and other resources for a variety of ages ranging from 3rd – 6th grade. Learn how to measure a horse, design your own brand, find out how horses see the world around us, unscramble Western words and find some new favorite books on our booklist.
All of the online resources can be found at cowgirl.net/education/resources as well as Facebook, Instagramand Twitter. Enjoy video content on our YouTube channel, as we will be continuing to add engaging activities you can watch from home. Follow the Cowgirl Museum on Pinterest for fun children's activities to partake in while social distancing.
In addition to the online resources, enjoy Cowgirl Museum Story Time on our social media platforms and YouTube during the next few weeks. The Museum will be posting videos of story time about cowgirls, their Honorees and more. Also take a listen to the Museum’s new Spotify station.
Utilize iCivic, an award-winning interactive education website with resources and games to help educate and inspire kids to be civically minded. It was founded by 2002 Cowgirl Honoree Sandra Day O’Connor in 2009. Visit www.icivics.org.
The Museum will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions accordingly in the coming weeks about the Museum opening and future events. Updates will be shared via our website, email and social media. The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame looks forward to announcing when they’ll be able to welcome our visitors back.
For information on recommendations on the coronavirus and precautions to take, visit the CDC website.
The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs.
The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, rare photograph collection and award-winning distance-learning programs.

The Hall of Fame's purpose is to preserve history and foster an appreciation for their ideals and spirit of self-reliance. In 2019, the Museum opened the Kit Moncrief Galleries and It's Never Just a HorseTM exhibition.