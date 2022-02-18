CHALLIS — Challis resident Dave Oerke’s 50-plus years of working with horses notched him a spot in the East Idaho Horsemen Hall of Fame.
Oerke was born in 1941 in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin. He grew up working on farms using work horse teams for haying and threshing grain. He learned to drive the teams and rode the horses when he could. That helped fuel his desire of going West to become a cowboy. After graduating from high school Oerke packed up and headed to Idaho to fulfill his dreams.
Early in his career Oerke worked as a ranch hand in the Mud Lake and Hamer areas, where his tasks included calving, breaking colts, shoeing, plowing and haying. He worked for Ferrell Black and helped trail cows from Mud Lake to Hamer, through the sand dunes to Davis Lake near Island Park.
Oerke always rode colts on the drives and could ride almost anything — even to this day. One colt in particular, always bucked him off at the end of the day. After months of getting bucked off, the horse was sold to a rodeo company and became Mr. Black — named the bucking horse of the year for at least two years.
In spring 1961, Oerke began riding bareback horses and won his first money that fall at a rodeo in St. Anthony. He competed in bull riding and steer wrestling, too. In the fall of 1963 he went to work for Hidden Valley Ranch as an outfitter and guide. Oerke continued to rodeo, won 13 rodeos that year and went pro in 1964. In 1966 he won the Billings, Montana, rodeo riding three horses, including “Necklace,” one of the rankest bucking horses of the time. His winning streak continued and he won several all-around titles and buckles.
In the peak of his rodeo career, Oerke was drafted into the Army and went into the reserves. In March of 1968, he was recalled into the Army and in June headed to Vietnam. He started as a private E-1 and within eight months was a staff sergeant E6 in the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta. He earned one Bronze star with “V” for valor, two Bronze Stars for meritorious achievement in a war zone and two Army commendation medals with “V.”
When he returned from Vietnam, he continued working as an outfitter and guide, married his wife Julie, and continued to rodeo. In 1972 he competed in seven rodeos and won all seven. He was the runner-up that year in the EIRA.
In the early 1970s Dave and Julie had two of their five children — Jolie and Jordan. They began managing a ranch up the East Fork, raising quarter horses and beefalo. In 1988 they left the East Fork Ranch and started their own training and shoeing business in Challis.
They also started raising, training, and showing cutting/cowhorse-bred horses. Oerke competed in cutting, reining, working cow horse, halter and other performance classes. Over the years they dabbled in raising bucking bulls. In the early 1990s when the youngest three kids came along — Dustin, Ryan, and Andrea — they took a break from training and ran a western guest ranch.
Oerke attended many horse training clinics that helped him to develop his own successful training methods. Among the people he trained under were Doug Millholland, Bobby Nelson, Mike Mowery, and the best all-around trainer, Doug Williamson. Later in life he attended some Pat Parelli and Clinton Anderson clinics.
Oerke raised and trained a mare, Alamusic Lynx, until she was five and sent her to Doug Williamson to compete on. She qualified for the Quarter Horse World and placed seventh in senior working cow horse. She was a top 10 finisher in heeling, received a register of merit for points earned in heading, plus she ended up third for the year in the Intermountain Quarter Horse Association.
Oerke continued to train and select several horses to send on to Williamson to compete on that qualified for regional and world shows. Jolie and Jordan grew up riding and training with their dad and he mentored them and many others in his training methods.
Dave and Julie will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary in June. They raised five children and have nine grandchildren, one grandchild on the way, two great-grandchildren and have raised great quality cow horses with Doc O Lena and Peppy San Badger bloodlines over the course of their marriage. For the past 30-plus years Oerke has been shoeing in the mornings and training in the afternoons and has started and trained up to 30 horses per year. At age 80, he is still starting colts, training and finishing horses, still shoeing and enjoying his family.