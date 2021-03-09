The University of Minnesota Extension-Women in Ag Network, American Agri-Women (AAW), Minnesota Agri-Women District 11, and Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center are collecting data to learn more about women in agriculture’s resiliency to stress.
All women in agriculture are invited to participate in the Weathering Stress in Agriculture 2021 Questionnaire. This questionnaire will build on the knowledge gained from a similar survey in 2019. The data that is collected helps these groups to learn more about resiliency to stress by women in agriculture, which in turn informs continued online programming for the Cultivating Resiliency series and to additionally develop new resources to help women in agriculture.
The link that follows will lead to an anonymous online questionnaire that has no ability to track information back to participants. We anticipate that it will take less than 10 minutes to complete this survey. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to participate. The link for the questionnaire is z.umn.edu/resiliencysurvey
Please feel free to share the link with anyone that may have an interest: farmer, rancher, or another agriculturalist. The greater the participation, the better they can tailor the resources to directly meet the needs of those who need it the most.
The questionnaire will close on April 30, 2021. Questions may be directed to Megan Roberts, University of Minnesota Extension, at meganr@umn.edu.
