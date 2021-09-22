Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Carl and Nessie Zitlau, of the Zitlau Valley Farm and the Granite Creek Ranch received the Century Farm and Ranch Award on Aug. 14. The Century Farm and Ranch Awards honors and recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively farmed or ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more.
Pattie Hoffman, the Century Farm Program Coordinator, stated in her article about the Zitlau Valley Farm and Granit Creek Ranch that the Idaho Century Farm and Ranch program encourages families in agriculture to share their family stories and their century-long connections to Idaho and farming.
Peter Zitlau left Poland when he was 14 years old, sailing into New York in 1891. He worked in the shipyards there for about five years, then traveled West to the frontier in the Twin Falls, Idaho area. Peter came to Jefferson County to purchase a deserted homestead when he was 29.
Peter later met Amelia, and together went on to purchase the Zitlau Family Farm in 1915. They raised hay, grain, potatoes, sheep, cattle, pigs and chickens.
In 1921, Peter and Amelia purchased another 320 acres on Granite Creek, near Swan Valley. In 1922, Peter purchased another 40 acre homestead that bordered the Granite Creek land. In the early days, there were about 11 homesteads.
Today, Third Generation Zitlau’s, Carl and Nessie Zitlau, added the Granite Creek Guest Ranch; a two homesteader cabins and a large shed that was renovated into four log cabins. Changes have been made over the years to make it a Brea-and-Breakfast destination, where guests can prepare their own meals in a shared kitchenette. The ranch offers mountain trail rides, canoeing, fishing and hiking.
The Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership program of the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, was created as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration. Since the Century Farm and Ranch program began in 1990, over 450 farms and ranches statewide have been designated Idaho Century Farms or Ranches.
Carl and Nessie were granted the Idaho Century Farm (1915) and Idaho Century Ranch (1921) designations by the Idaho Historical Society and the Department of Agriculture.