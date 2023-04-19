“Lupine calves” occur when cows eat certain plant toxins during pregnancy, causing deformities in the developing fetus. Usually it’s the leg joints, but occasionally a calf is born with a cleft palate.

Lupine blooms in early spring, often with blue flowers, but some varieties are yellow, white or pink. The blooms stay on for many weeks. Some kinds of lupine are harmless, but other types contain alkaloids that can cause deformities in calves if the cow eats them at some point between 40 and 70 days’ gestation. The alkaloids affect the fetal brain and act as a sedative. The sedated fetus doesn’t move much, so the legs and joints become stiff or fixed in abnormal positions. There may be one or more limbs affected, or the spine. Dr. David Steffen, diagnostic pathologist and professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explains that most of the body structures are formed during early gestation, so this is when they can be adversely affected.

