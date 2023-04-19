“Lupine calves” occur when cows eat certain plant toxins during pregnancy, causing deformities in the developing fetus. Usually it’s the leg joints, but occasionally a calf is born with a cleft palate.
Lupine blooms in early spring, often with blue flowers, but some varieties are yellow, white or pink. The blooms stay on for many weeks. Some kinds of lupine are harmless, but other types contain alkaloids that can cause deformities in calves if the cow eats them at some point between 40 and 70 days’ gestation. The alkaloids affect the fetal brain and act as a sedative. The sedated fetus doesn’t move much, so the legs and joints become stiff or fixed in abnormal positions. There may be one or more limbs affected, or the spine. Dr. David Steffen, diagnostic pathologist and professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explains that most of the body structures are formed during early gestation, so this is when they can be adversely affected.
Often, the legs are crooked or the joints are fused and can’t move or bend, which can become a problem during birth. Most of these calves can be delivered through the birth canal, but if the deformity is severe the calf must be surgically removed.
Many ranchers in Lemhi County, Idaho, had the heartbreaking experience of high incidence of “crooked” calves in 2021, due to an abundance of lupine on range pastures the year before. The cool, moist spring in 2020 was ideal for lupine and many ranges were a sea of these blue flowers.
Dan and Eileen French have noticed a lot more lupine in recent years on their range pastures in upper Withington Creek and Mulkey Creek — an area that burned in the 2003 fire. It was reseeded by the Forest Service with a mix of native plants that included lupine.
“We had 50 young cows on summer range in Mulkey Creek, and out of those we had 26 lupine calves in 2021,” Dan said. “The lupine has been moving into one of the lower pastures where our older cows grazed and we had seven lupine calves from those cows.”
Some of those calves were so deformed they could not survive; others were too crippled to stand up and nurse the cows and had to be bottle fed. Many were unable to travel well enough to go to summer pasture. Those pairs had to stay home from the range and couldn’t be sold with the other calves in the fall.
Ranchers who have to use BLM and Forest Service allotments for summer pastures have repeatedly asked these agencies if they could be allowed to spray the worst patches of lupine to get rid of these plants, but have been told it is illegal to spray native plants on public lands.
This year’s calving season is proving to be another heartbreak.
“Out of 100 cows, we’ve had 27 lupine calves,” Dan said. “Most of them are able to walk around, but four of them were so deformed they went to the bone pile.
“The lupine has moved down into our Clark Springs pasture where those 100 cows were grazing. We’ve been talking this spring with the BLM, and we have a new Range Con who is trying a little more to help us. I told him I would never take any cattle to that Clark Springs pasture again. This year they are actually letting us change things around in how we use the pastures; we can go into that area earlier, before we put bulls with the cows, and then move the herd into another area, where there is no lupine. We are also moving our calving season a little later.”
The BLM recently told Dan and Eileen that lupine won’t be planted again after a fire.
“And the Forest Service, for the first time ever, is allowing us to use that allotment a bit different this year. There is one pasture we decided to bypass this year when the cows are in early pregnancy, and then come back to it in the fall,” Dan said.
These small changes are temporary but hopeful; in earlier years the ranchers got nowhere, trying to find solutions. The agencies wouldn’t budge.
“We contacted our Legislature representatives from Idaho,” Dan said. “Sen. (Van) Burtenshaw called the district BLM office and got nowhere. So we started calling (Sen. Mike) Crapo, (Rep. Russ) Fulcher and (Rep. Mike) Simpson. Fulcher really tried to help us — we sent him details, photos, etc. — and then he realized we weren’t in his district, so he sent all the information to Simpson — but Simpson never called us back, and neither did Crapo. We tried calling the Regional Forest Service office but they don’t answer their phone; you have to leave them a text message. We never got a reply.
“We called our county Extension agent and she checked on the agency rules about spraying. According to a rancher who runs cattle adjacent to the Craters of the Moon National Monument, they sprayed lupine every year until about 2000 and then the rule was changed and they could no longer spray.”
The lupine became plentiful again and that rancher had to change to fall calving to avoid losses.
“We’ve been trying to find out when and why this change occurred — from being able to spray to not being able to spray,” Dan said. “Either nobody knows or nobody is willing to talk about it. The county agent is checking with the university to try to find out when and why the rules were changed. I have a feeling it occurred when they listed some plants as noxious weeds (that can be sprayed) and left lupine off that list, but no one will tell me. We’ve learned nothing regarding how to resolve this problem, but at least the BLM and Forest are now letting us bypass the worst lupine pastures when the cows are in early pregnancy.
“I figure we’ve now lost more than $100,000 (in calf losses and unsalable calves) since our lupine problem started. This year, with 27 of them, it’s another big loss. Two years ago when we got hit hard, we were able to sell a few of those calves to people for meat, but there’s a limit to what we can do; we are not set up to do that. And the crippled ones have to stay home and use pasture that we usually harvest for hay.”
Some ranchers in this valley have switched to fall calving to try to get away from the problem, but that’s not an easy answer. It costs more to feed cows with young calves all winter.
“Our grass hay doesn’t have enough protein for lactating cows,” Dan said. “We’d have to buy alfalfa to mix with it; otherwise those cows won’t breed back.”
Fall calving won’t work for everyone, especially if a person has to feed a lot of hay in the winter.
Recently, however, Dan got a call from someone in Simpson’s office who wants records of how many lupine calves they had in various years and what the price was when the calf crops were sold (to calculate the loss).
“He told us he’d like all that information, along with records from the other two ranchers on the allotment, regarding their losses,” Dan said. “He thought he might be able to get us some help, and three affected people would be better than just one, to get the necessary attention. He was working with the Farm Bureau on this problem. So maybe we’ll get some help.”
