The late Zebbie Miller was known for the kind deeds he did for others without remuneration or recognition.
A newly established student scholarship in Zebbie Miller’s name encourages following in his footsteps. The first $1,000 scholarship will be awarded during the annual Shelley High School ag department FFA banquet next May.
After Miller retired from teaching in 2005 he continued working. He was head of maintenance at Melaleuca and also worked at Dome Technology. He was 70 when he died on March 15, 2021.
During his 33 years as ag and vocational education teacher and FFA adviser at Shelley High School, Miller received multiple honors and awards locally and nationally, including a national teaching award and an Honorary Idaho State FFA Degree. He was Shelley School District’s teacher of the year not once, but twice, and he was president of the Idaho Agricultural Teachers Association.
His wife Julie Miller said teaching students was his first love.
“Whenever he was asked why he decided to teach, he’d say, ‘Because I thought I could make a difference. He taught students invaluable life lessons,” Julie said. “He’d always say, ‘My best classroom experiences are watching students do more than they thought they could,’ “He’d tell them, ‘Do your best, get involved and don’t be a spectator.’”
There wasn’t anything Miller didn’t tackle, Julie said. He grew up doing ranch work and while attending college he worked in a mine to pay for his schooling. Miller’s priorities were his wife and five sons, his grandchildren, attending church, riding horses, calf roping and camping, she said.
“Hard work didn’t scare him, and if the job was complicated he’d figure it out. He personally didn’t want to be noticed for the things he did, he just did them. He had a skill of seeing a need and jumping in and helping immediately,” Julie said. “It didn’t matter what the situation was, whether it was an elderly person needing help in a grocery store, lending a hand to a neighbor, building picnic tables for the city of Shelley, building ladders for the city pool, building playground toys at the elementary school or building stalls for the barn and an arena at the North Bingham Park, he was happy to do it.”
The Miller family would like the scholarship’s purpose to be doing something good for others.
“We’d like the focus of the scholarship to pass on the Zebbie tradition of doing great things for others,” she said. “Zeb believed in hard work and there’s no free lunch. He believed in family and respecting the Miller family name. It’s a very thoughtful idea the alumni association has done in setting
up the scholarship. It means a lot to our family. We want to thank them and appreciate this because it was all their idea.”
Miller believed students learned more by doing. During his first year of teaching Miller took students to Haslam’s Hog Farm and taught them how to castrate pigs and clip their needle teeth. Next he taught them how to brand calves. The family thanks the Kelley’s and the Johnson’s for having the students learn branding at their farm.
Zeb even introduced the students to Rocky Mountain Oysters which he cooked up himself.
“He wanted them to not only see how branding was done but do it themselves too,” Julie said. “He started the educational branding field trip with the Kelley family where for the last 46 years students learned to brand and vaccinate and why. With the exception of last year due to Covid-19, branding at the Kelley ranch continues today,” Julie said. “He really liked branding and wanted the kids to experience it too.”
The Miller-led parliamentary procedure team won district competitions year in and year out. His FFA students did well at the county and state fairs each year. He often took five busloads of students to the fairs, she said.
Miller wanted his students to see America. In the beginning, Miller planned, supervised, chaperoned, was the tour guide and drove the bus on yearly educational trips to the National FFA Convention in Kansas City. While Julie read maps and served as the other chaperone, Miller planned a different route each year so students could see a different part of the United States. Together, they visited America’s best historical sites, museums and agricultural operations. He wanted his students to have experiences that lasted a life time, Julie said.
Miller’s reputation and influence had a huge circle of influence.
“Everywhere we went, someone would come up and talk to him, and not just here. Once we were in Missouri at an ice cream parlor and there were people there that came up and talked to him. There we were in Missouri and someone knew him,” Julie said.
Shelley area rancher Matt Thompson, SHS graduate, alumni association president and board member, suggested starting the scholarship at a recent alumni meeting. He said Miller was the only teacher in the high school accomplished in welding, ag mechanics, beef production and ag science.
“The idea took off really fast,” Thompson said. “I use the things he taught me daily on my ranch. He had a huge impact on anyone from Shelley who had him as a teacher. He was a special guy, a great teacher, a really good man and a good friend. He will really be missed in this community and even state-wide. I don’t know if he’d want us to do this, he was pretty private and didn’t want much publicity, but we all wanted to do something to honor him.”
Donations to the Zebbie Miller Scholarship fund can be made at the Shelley Bank of Commerce or via the Venmo@Shelley-FFAAlumni, or during the annual Shelley High School auction in May. The initial goal is to raise $10,000, Thompson said. Scholarships will be chosen by a committee comprised of people from the local business community, SHS alumni, and the Miller family.