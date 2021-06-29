Idaho State Police reminded the public to be cautious of farm equipment while driving during summer months following a crash on the afternoon of June 27 southwest of Ririe involving a swather.
Tera Fortner, 41, of Rigby, was traveling eastbound on Highway 26 in a John Deer 4995 swather, state police said. Casey Wheeler, 36, of Rigby, was traveling eastbound in a 2019 GMC Canyon pickup truck and struck the back of the swather, forcing it into a nearby field, state police said.
State police said Fortner was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Wheeler was not injured.