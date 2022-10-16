ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a year when inflation has made Americans’ eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs.

The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security benefits will rise 8.7% in 2023. That amounts to about $140 a month on average.

