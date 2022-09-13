ttf220905-01.jpg

Open-face sandwiches may sound simple, but with a wide variety of available ingredients they can provide a refreshing and decorative reflection of the season. 

 Lynda Balslev / TasteFood

They range from sleek and minimal to rustic and hearty, with flourishes that reflect their culture.

The ingredients vary widely, from salads and spreads to cold meats and smoked fish to cheese and fresh vegetables. The Scandinavians are famous for smorrebrod, topped with Nordic specialties such as herring, salmon and fried plaice. The French call their creations tartines, which may include breakfast servings of toasted baguettes slathered with butter and jam. The Italians are best known for bruschetta -- thick slices of toasted bread brushed with garlic and olive oil, often topped with a tumble of sweet tomatoes and bright basil.

