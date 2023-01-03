Smoked Salmon Tartare Canapes

This recipe for Smoked Salmon Tartare Canapes provides fresh juicy and bright appetizer or light lunch.

While "tartare" generally refers to finely chopped meat (often beef) that is served raw, this recipe is all about smoked salmon, which is brined and cured in salt before being smoked at a low temperature. Its finished texture is soft, supple and smooth, which makes for a luxurious winter canape.

Salmon tartare is a perfect multitasking appetizer: It's fresh, salty and bright with citrus. It's also rich in protein, B vitamins and calcium, and it's low-fat to boot. To serve, dress it up and serve on brioche toasts, or keep it more casual and spread on crostini. In this recipe, it's dolloped on whole-grain cocktail rounds for a slightly heartier texture. It's also wonderfully versatile: Assemble the tartare up to one day in advance and serve any leftovers on breakfast toast or spooned over greens for a light lunch.


