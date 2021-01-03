We’re taking a look back at some of the top photos and moments that helped shape Idaho Falls over the last year. Whatever your opinion may be, 2020 is one for the books.
In nine months nearly 350,000 Americans have died from a novel coronavirus that continues to burn across the country. Lives have been upended; parents and friends have died. America has begun a new era in the fight for civil rights. Partisan bickering has reached new levels, and federal gridlock has come with it, and all the while an untold number face job loss and hunger.
But tucked between moments of fear and confusion, joy and resiliency shined through. Life has temporarily changed, but the world keeps turning and that joy and resiliency will continue persevering through 2021.
We wish Idaho Falls a happy new year and look forward to seeing what 2021 throws at us. Whatever it is, we already know Idaho Falls can handle it and the Post Register will cover it. Not as gracefully as Nathan Apodaca gliding along, swigging juice and lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams: “It’s only right that you should / Play the way you feel it.”
But we’ll try.