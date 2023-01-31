Chicory Salad With Fennel and Orange

This Chicory Salad with Fennel and Orange is bright and fruity with bitter and sweet notes. The salad dressing is a mix of sherry vinegar, orange juice and olive oil. 

 Lynda Balslev / Tastefood

It takes a bitter green to tackle a cold day. Bitter winter chicories are a salad's response to the season. Chicories are leafy "greens" that include the likes of radicchio and Treviso, endive and escarole, frisee and puntarelle -- all of which are notably not-so-green, but rather streaked in purples and reds or cast in icy whites and yellow-tinged celadon. These are the frigid-weather soldiers that thrive in a leafy salad bowl, inviting equally hardy and robust compatriots to join the mix.

Crunchy nuts, puckery fruit, briny olives and sharp onions are excellent team players in a chicory salad. They face and complement the bitter greens, with each ingredient standing shoulder to shoulder, in balance and not overpowering the salad. Call it a mutual salad treaty.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

