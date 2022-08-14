ELK CITY — Tucked away in this remote mountain community in southeastern Idaho County is what could possibly be the most extensive collection of the names of Idaho war casualties since World War I.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 8311 and American Legion 153 Wilderness Post have created a war memorial listing what they believe are the names of every Idahoan who has died in the wars of the past century. The memorial, which was dedicated in May, also has a list of every Idaho Medal of Honor winner since 1863.

