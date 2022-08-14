ELK CITY — Tucked away in this remote mountain community in southeastern Idaho County is what could possibly be the most extensive collection of the names of Idaho war casualties since World War I.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 8311 and American Legion 153 Wilderness Post have created a war memorial listing what they believe are the names of every Idahoan who has died in the wars of the past century. The memorial, which was dedicated in May, also has a list of every Idaho Medal of Honor winner since 1863.
“This isn’t so much for the veterans,” said Bruce Gabari, quartermaster for the VFW post who spearheaded the memorial project. “It’s for the people of Idaho. Any person who lost a family member or a friend from the state of Idaho can come here and see them on the wall. They can see them memorialized.”
Gabari, 73, was a Kit Carson scout in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1968-69, when “it was just getting to be fun.” That war experience opened his interest toward supporting veterans.
Originally from New York, Gabari moved to Elk City about 25 years ago and joined the veterans’ post, which was organized in 1964.
Gabari noticed that on the back wall of the post building previous members had compiled on 8½-by-11-inch sheets of notepaper the names of all Idaho war casualties from World War II.
There were about 1,800 of them.
“So then we had a meeting. I decided to do this right,” Gabari said.
He contacted the Grangeville Print Shop and ordered a large banner to be made with all of the World War II casualties. That banner nearly filled one of the walls of the veterans center and was an instant attraction for visitors.
“Before I put out the World War II banner, I stretched it across the table and one of the old-timers came in here and he’s looking down and he says, ‘I knew that guy.’ I was pretty impressed with that,” Gabari said. “That maybe was part of the reason that pushed me to go further.”
Over the next three or four years the Elk City veterans pored over internet sites and old records gathering the names of Idaho casualties from other wars. The World War II banner was followed by displays from World War I, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the war on terrorism.
The Idaho Medal of Honor recipients also were collected, along with a banner honoring the USS Idaho, a battleship that was stationed in Tokyo harbor when the peace agreement ending the war with Japan was signed.
Gabari said the veterans also wanted to include a poster of the USS Boise, another World War II battleship, “but we’re running out of room. The last banner from World War I, I had to put on the door.”
The veterans hall is a small wood-frame building with a bar, a kitchen, pool and foosball tables and meeting space that is often the center of community gatherings in Elk City.
Several times a year the group hosts community dinners and is the site for weddings, receptions and funerals.
“A lot of people in town, they don’t have much money so they come here and they get a free meal,” Gabari said. “We ask for donations.”
Other veterans who visit the area, he said, are especially impressed with the memorial.
“We get veterans from all over the country that come in, hunting and stuff, and they tell us that this is a true VFW,” Gabari said. “They go into other VFWs and they have a lounge, or whatever. But they don’t have this stuff.”
For the dedication ceremony in May Gabari invited a host of veterans’ officials and other state dignitaries. About 80 people showed up, he said, and were served a luncheon following the ceremony.
“I actually called the governor’s office,” Gabari said. “They didn’t come. I’m sure they’re very busy with other stuff. More important things than Elk City.”
There are no future plans for more banners because, as Gabari noted, there’s no more wall space to hang them. But he’s hoping that the word gets out to the people of Idaho that there is a place where they can find the names of loved ones who gave their lives in battle.
“This place is dedicated to the people of Idaho,” he said. “They have somebody who died, a family member, a friend, they can come in here and see them on the wall.”