Southwestern Gazpacho
Chopping and dicing the vegetables and tumbling them with a citrusy, spice-infused tomato juice results in a juicy and crunchy gazpacho.

 Lynda Balslev / Tastefood

Gazpacho is a warm-weather soup. In other words, it's a cold, slurpy, thirst-quenching soup, spiked with chile heat to make you sweat and, hence, cool you down in the summer heat. The Spanish vegetable soup is tomato-based and mixed with a cornucopia (or in this case, a sheet pan) of chopped vegetables. Many preparations suggest blending the whole lot, or blending half and mixing the result with the remaining vegetables.

I opt for no blending at all. I prefer to chop and dice all the vegetables and tumble them into a bath of citrusy, spice-infused tomato juice. The result is a delightfully juicy and crunchy soup. You could call it a liquid salad.

