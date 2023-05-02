Shrimp and Bulgur Salad

Shrimp and Bulgur Salad

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

There is something intrinsically gratifying about a hearty grain salad. Fresh and chewy, brimming with greens and chopped vegetables, it's nutritious, versatile and satisfying. This bulgur salad is tumbled with lemon, spices and fresh herbs, along with chopped peppers and grated carrot for juicy sweetness and crunch. It's spread over a bed of greens and topped with shrimp for a light and healthy complete meal.

There are myriad iterations of a grain salad. For instance, quinoa or couscous can be substituted for the bulgur. The shrimp may be omitted or switched out for crumbled feta for a vegetarian option. The salad can be arranged on a platter or stuffed into pita pockets. The consistent key is to generously season the grains. Don't be shy with citrus, spices, garlic and, of course, salt to drive flavor into the dish. Add a combination of crunchy chopped vegetables and greens for texture, nutrients and additional flavor.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

