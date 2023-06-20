Eggplant Chermoula

Eggplant Chermoula

 Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Eggplant on the grill is a summer favorite. A brush of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and the fire of the grill are all that's needed to transform firm, spongy eggplant wedges and planks into crispy-squidgy versions of themselves. But why stop there?

Take it up a notch with a recipe inspired by Yotam Ottolenghi, the Israel-born British chef and cookbook author. In his recipe, he roasts wedges of eggplant doused in a chermoula-infused oil heady with North African spice, and then tops it with an herby bulgur salad and creamy yogurt for a beautiful and substantial vegetarian dish.


Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

