Question: I have been irrigating every day during this consistent 90-degree plus weather we have had recently. Is it time to decrease my irrigation?
Answer: It does not look like we are out of this 90-degree plus weather yet. Even the night temperatures are above normal. However, the day length has shortened by several hours since late June. The reduced amount of sunlight has reduced plant water use by 20% to 30%. As soon as day temperatures drop into the 80s, it will be time to go to a two-day interval and maybe even three days. Container plants may still need daily irrigation because the plants have grown to a larger size.
Short, daily irrigation causes plants to have shallow roots because only the top inch or two of soil is moist. Keeping the top of soil moist also encourages weed seed germination.
In general, enough water should be applied in each irrigation to reach a depth of 6 inches. This varies from about ½ to ¾ inch of water depending upon soil type. For automatic systems, the length of time needed to apply this much water depends on the type of sprinkler heads, pipe size and water pressure. Whether or not you have an automatic system, you can determine how long you need to water to deliver ¼ or ½ inch.
Place shallow cans, such as tuna fish cans, at both wet and dry locations. Run the sprinklers for a specific amount of time, such as 10 minutes. Then measure the amount of water accumulated and calculate how long it will take to deliver ¼ or ½ inch. Then adjust the amount of sprinkling time so that dryer areas will receive ¼ or ½ inch. By placing several cans at different distances from sprinkler heads, you will also discover how uniformly your system applies water. You will probably find that some areas receive twice as much water as others. If differences are greater than 50%, you may need to clean, adjust or replace some sprinkler heads. Plants may grow to where they block part of a sprinkler pattern. That may require you to trim the plant or move the head slightly. Sometimes a new head needs to be added.
The best time of day to irrigate is between midnight and mid-morning. Water loss due to evaporation is much less when the temperature is low and the sun is not shining. Plant diseases are less when plant leaves do not stay wet for more than 6 hours. Sunlight right after irrigation allows leaves to dry out quickly.