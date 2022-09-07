Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I have been irrigating every day during this consistent 90-degree plus weather we have had recently. Is it time to decrease my irrigation?

Answer: It does not look like we are out of this 90-degree plus weather yet. Even the night temperatures are above normal. However, the day length has shortened by several hours since late June. The reduced amount of sunlight has reduced plant water use by 20% to 30%. As soon as day temperatures drop into the 80s, it will be time to go to a two-day interval and maybe even three days. Container plants may still need daily irrigation because the plants have grown to a larger size.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you