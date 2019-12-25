Question: Would you share with us some of your favorite sources for seeds and plants?
Answer: My selection of seed catalogs and garden web sites has grown and changed over the years. My background includes some unique insights. I worked for a flower and vegetable seed production company for 10 years and became personally acquainted with many of the packet and mail-order companies to which we sold seeds.
My two favorite web and catalog sites for high-quality vegetable seeds are TerritorialSeed.com in Cottage Grove, Oregon and JohnnySeeds.com in Waterville, Maine. Both of these companies have testing grounds where they plant and evaluate all the seeds that they sell. Both sites and their catalogs contain a lot of information about planting and growing.
Although I sometimes order flower seeds from Territorial and Johnny’s, I find that Parkseed.com and Burpee.com have larger selections of flower seeds. Another occasional source for both flower and vegetable seeds is Stokeseeds.com.
Most of my plants, and some of my seeds, are purchased from local full-service nurseries and garden stores. There are several good ones in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and other cities. These stores not only have high-quality plants that are well-cared-for but they also have professional staff who can answer questions and make recommendations. Their prices are usually competitive with big box stores, and their variety selections are much larger. They also have a good selection of plants and supplies at times of the year when the big box stores have very little.
I usually look at plants when I visit big box stores like Home Depot and Walmart. I sometimes purchase plants at these locations, especially annual flowers and vegetables. Northrup King, Ferry-Morse and Ed Hume are good packet seed sources at these and other locations.
My favorite online source for roses is HeirloomRoses.com in St. Paul, Oregon. They have good cultural information, including disease resistance, which is very important to me. They also respond promptly to email requests for information.