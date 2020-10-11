FILE — In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo poet Louise Gluck stands next to President Barack Obama before being awarded with the 2015 National Humanities Medal during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The 2020 Nobel Prize for literature has been awarded to American poet Louise Gluck “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The prize was announced Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.