Question: My apple trees had more blossoms this spring than I have ever seen. I understand that when apple trees have a heavy crop one year, they tend to be very light the next year. Is there anything I can do to reduce this year’s crop? What is the best way to keep worms out of the apples?
Answer: The biannual bearing of apples is quite common. Trees store food for next year’s crop. When they have a year with a very heavy crop, there are limited food reserves for the next year, resulting in a smaller crop.
Apple trees produce flowers and fruit in clusters of five. If all five are pollinated and set, fruit will be very small. Orchardists try to reduce fruit to one per cluster. In fact, they often spray to prevent pollination of the rest of the flowers after one has set in each cluster.
You can thin heavily to reduce your apple crop. You first need to wait until the tree has naturally dropped some fruits. Blossoms that were not pollinated will not develop into fruit. With a very heavy set, you will need to leave only one fruit per cluster of five. If some clusters did not set any fruit, you may want to leave two fruits in some clusters. Usually, if you leave two apples in a cluster you will get medium size apples. Three or more apples in a cluster, they will be small.
Prevent worms in fruit
The small, dirty-white codling moth lays eggs on apples which hatch into larvae (worms) and eat into the apple. Moths are most likely to be seen at dusk. They usually do not become active until late June in eastern Idaho. Your first application of fruit tree spray should be about late June. Additional applications need to be made at two-week intervals until early August to provide complete protection. It is important to get a complete application of all fruits. You can often reach higher branches with a hose attachment sprayer.
I recommend Spinosad. It is the active ingredient in several organic pesticides. It is effective on a wide range of insects including codling moth. Look for it on the list of active ingredients of organic insecticides at full-service nurseries and garden stores or online.
My favorite way to prevent worms is to place codling moth traps in the trees. A lure containing a pheromone sex attractant attracts male moths into the trap from which they cannot escape. If the males are all trapped, the females lay infertile eggs. Although not 100% effective, this works quite well if you don’t have a lot of unprotected apple or crabapple trees nearby without traps. Hang one trap in small trees and three traps in larger trees. Traps are available at many full-service nurseries and garden stores and online. Hang traps by late June.
