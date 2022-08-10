Question: My vegetable garden is producing more than usual. I’m sharing with neighbors and family, but I still have more I don’t want to go to waste. Where else can I take extra vegetables?
Answer: My garden is producing more than usual also. I think the plants like this hot weather as long as they get plenty of water. This practice of sharing what I grow is something I have done my whole life.
As a child, I remember a healthy, hard-working retired couple who lived in our neighborhood. They had a huge garden with all kinds of vegetables and small fruits. They planted right up to the sidewalk. Mr. and Mrs. Zadena treated all the children in the neighborhood like they were their own grandchildren. They invited us to taste all kinds of raw vegetables and fruits. They told us we could help ourselves to anything we wanted without asking.
There was a long row of currants that I became fond of. I also acquired a taste for currant jam because of the jam the Zadenas shared with my family. That is where I also learned to like raw rhubarb. To this day I still like all kinds of tart things.
Even though the Zadenas canned large quantities of food from their garden, they always had plenty to share with neighbors. Their attitude of love and sharing seemed to affect the whole neighborhood and make it a nicer place to live.
No matter where I live, I have an irresistible urge to carry vegetables from my garden to my neighbors.
I learned later that most of their extra fruits and vegetables went to two churches that supplied food and meals for the indigent. We have churches and other organizations in our own area that do similar work. I’m sure the food bank would accept your vegetables.
The Garden Writers of America is an organization that sponsors a program called Plant a Row for the Hungry. The basic idea of this program is to plant an extra row of some vegetable in your garden that you donate to an organization that operates a food program for the needy.
My wife has another way of sharing. She picks small bouquets of flowers from our garden and takes them to women who are sick, lonely or otherwise needing some attention. The flowers are only a small part of her visits. She is a wonderful listener and is able to share her life’s experiences that seem to inevitably make someone feel better.