Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My vegetable garden is producing more than usual. I’m sharing with neighbors and family, but I still have more I don’t want to go to waste. Where else can I take extra vegetables?

Answer: My garden is producing more than usual also. I think the plants like this hot weather as long as they get plenty of water. This practice of sharing what I grow is something I have done my whole life.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

