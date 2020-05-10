”Author In Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote” by Craig Fehrman (Avid Reader Press)
When it comes to voting for a President, you know what you like.
You like a person who’s decisive but flexible. Someone who sees the big picture and beyond, who spots problems and has plans to tackle them. You want someone who thinks and acts with character and strength. As in “Author in Chief” by Craig Fehrman, you want a leader... and a reader.
There was no other way to say it: Thomas Jefferson loved books.
As a child in a prosperous household, he always had books nearby; as an older statesman, he amassed a library of “forty or fifty books” that he kept on shelving made by one of his slaves. Later, when writing a book of his own, he toiled and fussed at its manuscript for years, says Fehrman, but Jefferson denied doing so because admitting it “collided with his presidential ambitions.”
And there, says Fehrman, is where a split comes: most President-authors have generally fallen into one of two camps. They’ve either written books that will help them get elected – or they write “legacy” books after their presidency is over.
For instance, James Monroe wrote, post-Presidency, in order to squeeze more money for himself from Congress. John Quincy Adams (our seventh President) had wanted to be a poet, rather than a president, but an appointment to the Netherlands changed that. And Andrew Jackson hid nothing in his pre-Presidency biography because he understood how persuasive literature could be to a reader.
Like Jefferson, Lincoln tried to hide his authorship. Ulysses Grant approved the last changes to his Personal Memoirs two days before he died. Teddy Roosevelt finished his first book at just twenty years old. FDR died before he could write his memoirs. JFK tried to hide his use of co-authors and ghost writers, Ronald Reagan wrote a “campaign book” nearly two decades before running for President, LBJ’s biographers struggled to even get his memoirs, and George W. Bush hammered out details of his biography on Air Force One.
Tired of politics-as-usual coming out of Washington?
Good. Then you’ll love “Author in Chief.”
You’ll love reading it because it’s really not so much about politics at all; instead, author Craig Fehrman penned a bit of biography about the writers who’ve lived in the White House and why those men chose to publish their books when they did, but we also learn a lot about the readers there, and their contemporaries both politically and not. Even more enjoyable, you’ll read about early American publishing and reading habits, as well as other famous authors of the day and how they fit into each President’s social era. That makes this a book about books, basically, and it’s perfect if you need to take a new bookmark out for a spin.
Ultimately, you’ll have two main candidates to vote for in November, both of them authors. In the end, you’ll have to choose just one. For now, though, immerse yourself in the book world past and present, because you know what you like, and “Author in Chief” is it.