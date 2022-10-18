Banana Coconut Bread

Banana bread can be dressed up with variety of ingredients including chopped nuts, chocolate chips and this recipe, shredded coconut. 

 Lynda Balslev / Tastefood

Are you in the mood for a prepackaged healthy snack? Or how about a slice of quick bread to accompany your morning cup of coffee? Look no further than the ubiquitous banana.

Bananas are naturally sweet and nutritious, high in fiber, rich in potassium, magnesium, and B and C vitamins. Best of all, bananas come all zipped up in their own skin, which makes them easily transportable -- perfect for a lunchbox, a workout recharge and a bite on the go.

