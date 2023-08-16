Allen Wilson

Question: I have grown hybrid tea roses for years but I am tired of the repeated spraying needed to keep them free of mildew and rust. My friend says there are varieties of roses that are resistant to disease. Do they still give the same satisfaction for cutting and display?

Answer: There are varieties of roses which in my opinion give better satisfaction with outdoor display in the landscape. Although their stems are not as long and their flowers are not as large, they do make an acceptable display as cut flowers.


