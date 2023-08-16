Question: I have grown hybrid tea roses for years but I am tired of the repeated spraying needed to keep them free of mildew and rust. My friend says there are varieties of roses that are resistant to disease. Do they still give the same satisfaction for cutting and display?
Answer: There are varieties of roses which in my opinion give better satisfaction with outdoor display in the landscape. Although their stems are not as long and their flowers are not as large, they do make an acceptable display as cut flowers.
They are generally referred to as landscape roses or shrub roses.
The first group I became familiar with were the floral carpet roses from Australia. I feel they were poorly named since they grew to 3 to 4 feet in height. They had low petal count which limited their usefulness in bouquets. However, they were very resistant to rose diseases and needed little if any spraying.
Two American series have improved upon them. The knockout and later double knockout are widely available in full-service garden stores this time of year. Easy elegance is another group that has improved doubleness. I have been very happy with the red easy elegance variety, which is named paint the town. Other varieties have been developed, including shorter varieties referred to as ground covers.
The shrub roses have a height range of 3 to 4 feet which makes them very useful for landscape plantings. They have a fuller, rounder shape than hybrid teas. These landscape roses are being widely used in business plantings, especially around stores.
They have smaller flowers than hybrid teas. Flowers are in clusters of three, five or more like floribunda roses. Stems on the clusters are of sufficient length to make nice-cut flowers. Two or three stems and you have a bouquet.
If you want a complete range of disease-resistant roses, including hybrid teas and climbers, the Kordes family in Germany has developed a whole range of disease-resistant roses that are available online and in stores. Search for “Kordes roses.”
If you are currently growing roses where the foliage becomes wet by sprinklers, you can reduce disease problems by watering early in the day so the foliage can dry quickly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.