Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My lawn is not looking very good after all the hot weather we have had this summer. Would fertilizer help improve its appearance?

Answer: There is no doubt that fertilizer would help improve the appearance of your lawn. But fall fertilization has some long-term benefits as well. Fall is the time when grass makes a lot of new growth under the ground. New roots and crowns cause turf to thicken. Food produced by the leaves is stored for the winter and next spring. Research has shown that nitrogen is taken up by grass roots and used to make amino acids that are stored in grass crowns and roots. These amino acids are available for immediate use in early spring when soil is too cold for roots to take up nitrogen. The result is earlier green-up and a thicker, more attractive spring lawn.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you